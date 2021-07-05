ISRO LPSC Recruitment 2021 for Scientific Assistant and Translation Officer Post @lpsc.gov.in, Download PDF

ISRO-Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Trivandrum has notified forScientific Assistant and Junior Translation Officer posts on its official website. Check all details here.

ISRO LPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification: ISRO-Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), Trivandrum has invited application for the posts of Scientific Assistant and Junior Translation Officer for LPSC Unit located at Valiamala near Thiruvananthapuram. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts from 09 July 2021 to 22 July 2021.

Scientific Assistant-01

Junior Translation Officer-01

Scientific Assistant- First Class B.Sc. Degree in Agriculture/Horticulture.

Junior Translation Officer-Masters degree from a recognized University/in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subjects or as the medium of examination at the degree level, or

Master degree from a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination or the degree level, or

Masters degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English with Hindi medium and English a a compulsory or selective subject or as the medium of examination at th degree level, or

Masters degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or Enli8sh with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination as the degree level or

Masters degree from a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either or the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level, and

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in Translation from Hindi to English and vice-versa or two years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit to the official website www.lpse.gov.in for details information and filling up online application form. The online recruitment portal will be a available from 14.00 hrs on 09.07.2021 to 1400 hrs on 22. 07.2021.