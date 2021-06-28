ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021, Apply Online @recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from 5 July for Sportsquota

Indo Tibtetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has published a notification for the post of Constable (General Duty) Group C (non-gazetted and non-ministerial) under Sports Quota. Details Here

ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021: Indo Tibtetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has published a notification for the post of Constable (General Duty) Group C (non-gazetted and non-ministerial) under Sports Quota. Eligible Male and Female candidates can apply for ITBP Constable GD Sports Quota Recruitment through online mode on official website of recruitment.itbppolice.nic.in from 05 July 2021. The last date of registration is 02 September 2021.

ITBP GD Notification Download

ITBP Recruitment Website

ITBP GD Constable Important Date

Starting Date of Online Application Submission – 05 July 2021

Last Date of Online Application Submission - 02 September 2021

ITBP GD Constable Vacancy Details

Constable (General Duty) – 65 Posts

Wrestling (Male and Female)

Karate (Male and Female)

Wushu (Male and Female)

Taekwondo(Male and Female)

Judo (Male and Female)

Gymnastic (Male)

Ski (Male and Female)

Boxing (Male and Female)

Archery (Male and Female)

Kabaddi (Male and Female)

Ice Hockey (Male)

ITBP GD Constable Pay Scale:

Level 3 in the pay matrix Rs. 21,700 - 69,100 (as per 7th CPC) and other allowances as admissible in the Force

ITBP GD Constable Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

Matriculation or its equivalent from a recognized board.

Sports Qualification:

Players who have participated or won medal (s) in the level of competition

Individual event (International/National) - The sportsperson who have participated or won medal(s) in any International Sports events recognized by International Olympic Association as a member of the Indian Team in last 2 years and players who have won medal(s) in any National Games or Championships recognized by Indian Olympic Association Sports Federation of (concerned Sport), Junior National level Championship, National School Games, All India Inter University Tournaments/ Championship from 01/01/2018 to 26/08/2020

Team event (International/National) - In the team event, sportsperson who have won any medal in National Games/National Championships Both (Junior & Senior), All India Inter University or any recognized sports meet of respective Federation/ Association recognized by the Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports or conducted by the Indian Olympic Association during the period of 01/01/2018 to 26/08/2020, while representing State/UT/Sports Control Boards, Sports person should be playing member of the team. However this condition does not apply to medal(s) in international tournaments.

Age Limit:

18 to 23 Years

Selection Process for ITBP GD 2021 ?

The selection will be done on the basis of:

Documentation Physical Standard Test(PST) Detailed Medical Examination.

How to Apply for ITBP GD Constable Recruitment 2021 ?

The Eligible candidates can apply for the post through official website www.recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in from 05 July to 02 September 2021.

Application Fee

Male of UR/OBC/EWS - Rs. 100

Female/SC/ST - No Fee