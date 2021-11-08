Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

ITBP Recruitment 2021 for Specialist Doctor Posts, Walk-In on 15 & 16 November

ITBP Recruitment 2021 Notification released at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in for 10 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Nov 8, 2021 13:58 IST
ITBP Recruitment 2021
ITBP Recruitment 2021: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has released the notification for recruitment to the post of Specialist Medical Officers for its various locations/formations at Greater Noida, Chandigarh and Dehradun. Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 and 16 November 2021.

 Important Dates:

  •  Walk-In-Interview Date: 15 & 16 November 2021

 ITBP Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  •  Specialist Medical Officers - 10 Posts

 Disciplines:

  •  Medicine - 3 Posts
  • Surgery - 1 Post
  • Radiologist - 3 Posts
  • ENT - 1 Post
  • Anesthetics - 1 Post
  • Eye - 1 Post

 ITBP Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: A recognized medical qualification included in the first or second schedule or part 2 of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956. Holders of educational qualification included subsection (13) of the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956; Post Graduate Degree/Diploma in the concerned specialty.

 ITBP Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - maximum 70 years

 ITBP Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Rs. 85,000/- Per Month

 ITBP Recruitment 2021 Experience - 1.5 years of experience for Post Graduate Degree Holder and 2.5 years of experience for Diploma Holder in the concerned speciality after obtaining the Post Graduate Degree/Diploma or equivalent.

 Download ITBP Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Official Website

How to apply for ITBP Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can appear for walk-in-interview on 15 and 16 November 2021 in the Office of the Inspector General (Medical), Referral Hospital, ITBP, CISF Camp, Village - Suthania, PO - Surajpur, Greater Noida, District- Gautam Budh Nagar (UP), Pin - 201306 along with original and photocopies of all relevant documents and application in plain paper superscribing the name of the post applied for with minimum three choices for the place of posting in order of preference and five passport size recent photographs. No TA/DA is admissible for the interview.

 

Job Summary
NotificationITBP Recruitment 2021 for Specialist Doctor Posts, Walk-In on 15 & 16 November
Notification Date8 Nov, 2021
Last Date of Submission16 Nov, 2021
CityNoida
StateUttar Pradesh
CountryIndia
Organization Indo Tibetan Border Police
Education Qual Post Graduate, Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Medical
