7 Items For New Year Eve 2020 Party: Spice up Your Celebration With These Party Products

There are certain items that you will need for your New Year 2020 eve party. If your home will be the place to welcome this New Year, then it is time to start stocking some necessary items. Whether decorative or usable, these party essentials will make your get together much more comfortable and happening.

Welcome New Year 2020 with 7 party items and make this gathering the most memorable one.

If you are ready to go all out for your New Year 2020 party, then these props will do half your work. These props are not only for the wedding now. Set up a photo booth with these funky props and see your friends go gaga on them. The 17 piece prop set is available on Amazon at Rs. 219.

Go for something different in this New Year Party. The recycled bottle-shaped platter will serve your snacks in a more stylish manner. The cork on the bottle will avoid the spillage. Buy this party item at Rs. 499 and make things much more convenient for you.

The beautiful lights will give your home a welcoming look. The curtain lights, the moon star lights can be decorated outside as well inside. The best part is, you can easily use them in your room after the party. The entire set of lights can be bought on Amazon at Rs. 890.

Start the game of sharing secret messages or New Year Resolutions with this wooden place cards. Your get together with friends will be much more exciting with this. The chalkboard will become the favourite part of all the other parties that you will host as well. Buy this at just Rs. 359 from Amazon.

We all know what happens at a party. As a host, the last thing you want in your mind is to worry about your glasses and plates. Hence, unbreakable drinking glasses will prove to be the best solution for you. Pour your friends some more drink tension free in these glasses. The 6 pcs set is available for Rs. 429 on Amazon.

Golden will be your color in this New Year Party. These curtains will spice your part and your friends will love this new choice of yours. Set up your photo booth in front of this curtain and give your friends a chance to flaunt their pictures on Instagram. The 2 pack curtain set is available at Rs. 298 on Amazon.

If the last thing that you want is to worry about cleaning up then pick these disposable plates for sure. The pack consists of 20 plates which are unbreakable and can be easily maintained. They look stylish and cleaning up will be the least of your concern. The set of disposable plates is available on Amazon at Rs. 248.