Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 39 Maintainer, JE & Other Posts in JMRCL

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2020: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Maintainer, Junior Engineer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 January 2020.

Important Dates

Starting date of online application for Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019: 23 December 2019

Last date for online application for Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019: 23 January 2020

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Station Controller/Train Operator – 4 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 4 Posts

Junior Engineer (Electronics) – 3 Posts

Junior Engineer (Civil) – 4 Posts

Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) – 6 Posts

Maintainer (Electrician) – 6 Posts

Maintainer (Electronics) – 9 Posts

Maintainer (Fitter) – 1 Post

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Station Controller/Train Operator – Candidate must have completed Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University with minimum 50% marks or equivalent and Mathematics or Physics as one of the subjects passed in 10+2 or 10+1 or equivalent.

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Electronics) - Degree in the concerned subject of Engineering from a recognised University (or equivalent Engineering qualification) with minimum 50% marks or equivalent.

CRA- Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University with minimum 50% marks or equivalent.

Maintainer (Electrician/Electronics/Fitter) – National Trade Certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate in concerned trade or equivalent issued by NCVT or State Trade Certificate in relevant Trade or equivalent certificate, issued by SCVT.

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019 Pay Scale

Station Controller/Train Operator –Rs. 37856/-

Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Electronics) - Rs. 37856/-

CRA- Rs. 32144/-

Maintainer (Electrician/Electronics/Fitter) – Rs. 23296/-

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019 Selection Procedure

Candidates will be selected for Junior Engineer, CRA, Maintainer and Station Controller Posts through the interview process.

How to apply for Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019

Interested candidates can apply for Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019 through the online mode. The applications will be received by 23 January 2019.