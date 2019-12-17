Search

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 39 Maintainer, JE & Other Posts in JMRCL

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019 Notification is out for Junior Engineer, Maintainer and other posts. Candidates can check all details here.

Dec 17, 2019 17:54 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019
Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2020: Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation Limited (JMRCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Maintainer, Junior Engineer and Others. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 23 January 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting date of online application for Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019: 23 December 2019
  • Last date for online application for Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019: 23 January 2020

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

  • Station Controller/Train Operator – 4 Posts
  • Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 4 Posts
  • Junior Engineer (Electronics) – 3 Posts
  • Junior Engineer (Civil) – 4 Posts
  • Customer Relations Assistant (CRA) – 6 Posts
  • Maintainer (Electrician) – 6 Posts
  • Maintainer (Electronics) – 9 Posts
  • Maintainer (Fitter) – 1 Post

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019 Eligibility Criteria 
Educational Qualification: 

  • Station Controller/Train Operator – Candidate must have completed Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University with minimum 50% marks or equivalent and Mathematics or Physics as one of the subjects passed in 10+2 or 10+1 or equivalent.
  • Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Electronics) - Degree in the concerned subject of Engineering from a recognised University (or equivalent Engineering  qualification)  with minimum  50%  marks or equivalent.
  • CRA- Graduation in any discipline from a recognised University with minimum 50% marks or equivalent.
  • Maintainer (Electrician/Electronics/Fitter) – National Trade Certificate or National Apprenticeship Certificate in concerned trade or equivalent issued by  NCVT or State Trade Certificate in relevant Trade or equivalent certificate, issued by SCVT.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019 Online Application Link

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019 Official Website

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019 Pay Scale

  • Station Controller/Train Operator –Rs. 37856/-
  • Junior Engineer (Civil/Electrical/Electronics) - Rs. 37856/-
  • CRA- Rs. 32144/-
  • Maintainer (Electrician/Electronics/Fitter) – Rs. 23296/-

Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019 Selection Procedure
Candidates will be selected for Junior Engineer, CRA, Maintainer and Station Controller Posts through the interview process. 

How to apply for Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019
Interested candidates can apply for Jaipur Metro Recruitment 2019 through the online mode. The applications will be received by 23 January 2019.

Job Summary
NotificationJaipur Metro Recruitment 2020: Online Applications invited for 39 Maintainer, JE & Other Posts in JMRCL
Notification DateDec 17, 2019
Last Date of SubmissionDec 23, 2019
Official URLhttp://transport.rajasthan.gov.in/content/transportportal/en/metro/career/direct-recruitment.html
Cityjaipur
StateRajasthan
CountryIndia
Education Qual Diploma Holder, Graduate, Other Qualifications
Functional Administration, Engineering, Other Funtional Area

Related Stories