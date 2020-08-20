JEE Main 2020: Don’t Leave Any Topic From The Syllabus, You Might Get Easy Questions From Difficult Topics - Tips By Super 30’s Anand Kumar

JEE Main 2020: JEE Main 2020 will start from 1st September onwards & as per latest JEE Main news, admit cards of JEE Main 2020 are available for download. Most of the students might be attempting mock tests to gear up for the final preparation. At times, many students ask us a question if they should prepare the complete JEE Main Syllabus or is it wise to leave some difficult topics from the syllabus.

Super 30’s founder Anand Kumar once visited Jagran Josh’s office and we asked him to answer several questions which have been frequently asked by students preparing for JEE Main or other engineering entrance exams.

While answering the questions, Anand Kumar said that students should prepare the complete syllabus. He said that suppose a student leaves a topic like Probability, considering it to be difficult but sometimes very simple questions can be asked from these difficult topics. Hence it is very important to prepare the complete syllabus.

Anand Kumar also answered many other important questions details of which are given below besides link to access interview video. These questions and answers might be very useful for the students who are going to start their preparation and those who are going to appear for the examination.

What are the different short and long term strategies followed by students of Super 30 which can help other engineering aspirants?

Is it necessary to join any coaching institute to crack the IIT JEE exam?

Is there any scope of improvement in the IIT JEE exam which will help students who work very hard to crack this exam?

How can students make Maths subject interesting?

What strategies students should follow for effective time management in IIT JEE?

Should students focus to solve the complete paper or maximum questions in IIT JEE?

Should students guess the answer in IIT JEE?

Is there any unconventional method to train the super 30 students?

What is your view on online learning and what is the future of online learning in India?

