JEE Main 2023: Bombay HC to Hear Next Plea on Lowering 75 Percent Eligibility Criteria on April 24

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria: The Bombay High Court will hear the plea for the removal of 75% eligibility criteria for the JEE Main 2023 exam on April 24. The petitioners filed the plea earlier, stating that the eligibility criteria is unfair to the candidates. Check latest updates here

JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court will hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) next on April 24, challenging the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 75% eligibility criteria. The matter was postponed for another hearing until April 6, 2023. The next hearing was set again by the Bombay High Court for today.

The students who qualify for admissions via JEE Main 2023 should have secured 75% marks or be in the top 20 percentile in the board exams. Aspirants are demanding to lower the required class 12th percentile to 50% which currently is 75% and also to remove the top 20 percentile criteria.

The Bombay High Court while hearing the JEE Main 75 percent eligibility criteria has asked the government to submit some documents of 75% criteria since when it is applicable and the top 20 percentile how it's going to help if different states have different top 20 percentile.

PIL on JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria To Be Heard on April 24

Anubha Srivastava Sahai, child rights activist on her official handle tweeted, "Update on #JEE matter Learner AG on behalf of Govt mentioned today b4 Hon'ble CJ of Mumbai HC that they will be filing Affidavit so requested time for the same. I requested the Judge to keep it early as students are anxious. Next hearing will be on 24th". Check tweet below:

Update on #JEE matter

Learner AG on behalf of Govt mentioned today b4 Hon'ble CJ of Mumbai HC that they will be filing Affidavit so requested time for the same.



I requested the Judge to keep it early as students are anxious.



Next hearing will be on 24th — Adv Anubha Shrivastava Sahai 🇮🇳 (@anubha1812) April 13, 2023

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria

This year in JEE brochure, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) brought back the eligibility criteria of 75% marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. Following this, in December advocate Anubha Sahai filed a petition in the Bombay HC against NTA’s changed criteria. JEE Main 2023 aspirants have been protesting against the revised guideline on social media as according to them, the top 20 percentile eligibility criteria vary from board to board and are not uniform.

Also Read: JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, Check 13 April Shift Wise Paper Analysis and Student Reaction Here