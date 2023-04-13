JEE Main Exam Analysis 2023, Check 13 April Shift Wise Paper Analysis and Student Reaction Here

JEE Main 2023 session 2 day 6 exams are being conducted today. The first shift of the exam will conclude at 12 noon. Candidates can check here the detailed exam analysis and initial response from students who appeared for the exam.

JEE Main 2023 April 13 Exam Analysis: JEE Main 2023 April 13 shift 2 exams cimmence. The first shift of the exam concluded at 12 noon. According to students who appeared for the exams, the first shift was moderate in difficulty level. Students appearing in the second shift can check here the analysis of the exams, types of questions, overall difficulty level and subject wise difficulty level of the exam after the exam concluded at 6 PM.

NTA has concluded the JEE Main 2023 April 13, shift 1 exams. Candidates who have appeared for the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon can check here the paper analysis, types of questions asked, overall difficulty level and the subject wise analysis of the exams. The second shift of the exams will begin at 3 PM. Candidates appearing in the second shift are advised to keeo their admit cards ready with them.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 exams are being conducted from April 6 to 13, 2023. Students who have appeared for the exams conducted earlier can check below the detailed analysis of the examination, overall difficulty level, and types of questions asked.

Latest news of JEE Main:

Shift 1 exams conclude

Exam moderate in difficulty level

Mathematics tougher than Chemistry and Physics

Second session to begin at 3 PM

JEE Main Analysis 2023 April 13 Shift 1

JEE Main 2023 Shift 1 Day 6 examination concluded at 12 Noon. Candidates who appeared for the first shift of the exam can check here the JEE Main 2023 analysis, difficulty level and other details.

As per the initial response given by students, the first shift of the exam conducted today was moderate n difficulty level. Mathematics was difficult as compared to physics and chemistry subjects.

almost 15 to 20 questions in the Physics paper was formula based.

Students have stated that in the chemistry section, organic chemistry was given more weightage. The mathematics paper consisted of questions from topics such as mathematical reasoning, statistics, vectors, 3D, algebra etc.

Most of the questions asked were from class 12 rather than class 11

JEE Main 2023 Session 1 Analysis 2023

NTA conducted the JEE Main 2023 Session 1 exams in January 2023. Candidates appearing for the session 2 exams can check the previous session exam analysis below.