JEE Main 2023: Eligibility Criteria Hearing Today, Check Details Here

JEE Main 2023: The hearing of the petition filed on the 75% eligibility for the JEE Main exams will be taken at the Bombay HC today. Check petition details here.

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria: Bombay High Court is scheduled to hear a plea to relax the 75% eligibility criteria for JEE Main students. The petition will be heard by the Bombay HC Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep V Marne. The matter was earlier heard on March 1, 2023, and the next hearing was set for today - April 6, 2023.

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams have commenced today. The exams are being conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exam is being held from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is from 3 pm to 6 pm.

JEE Main 2023 Eligibility Criteria Petition

A petition was filed in court regarding the removal of the 75% eligibility criteria for the candidates who were brought in during the pandemic. According to the new eligibility criteria, students who have secured 75% marks or are in the top 20% of their class 12 exams will be eligible to apply for the JEE Main exams.

The matter is now in hearing at the Bombay HC since students believe that the marks are not a true reflection of the students and their ability to crack the JEE Main exams. According to the petition filed in the Bombay High Court, the marks secured by students are not a true reflection of their actual ability and so students with lesser marks than the prescribed eligibility for the exams can also score high marks in the JEE Main exams. The petition further adds that if a fair chance is denied to the students it can affect their future.

JEE Main 2023 Exams

The JEE Main session 2 exams have commenced today. According to the schedule released, the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams are being conducted from April 6, 8, 10, 11, and 12, 2023. This year NTA is conducting the entrance exam in two sessions. Session 1 was conducted in January 2023 while session 2 is being conducted in April. Students who fulfill the eligibility criteria and those who qualify the JEE Main exams with top ranks will be considered for the JEE Advanced 2023 exams.

