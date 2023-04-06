JEE Main 2023: Session 2 Exams Commence Today, Check Exam Day Guidelines Here

JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams begin today. Students appearing for session 2 of the engineering entrance can check here the exam dau guidelines and details to be followed.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exams: National Testing Agency is conducting the JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams from today - April 6, 2023. The entrance exams are being conducted in two shifts. Shift 1 of the exams are being conducted from 9 am to 12 pm and the second shift will be conducted from 3 pm to 6 pm. Students appearing for the JEE Main Session 2 exams can check here the exam day guidelines, and details here.

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams is being conducted across 330 exam cities in India and 15 cities outside the country. Students taking the entrance exam need to carry with them their session 2 admit card along with a valid photo id card. Students are also advised to make sure that they cross-check the exam centre name and address mentioned on the admit card before leaving for the centre.

JEE Main 2023 Exam Day Guidelines

JEE Main 2023 session 2 exams are being conducted in computer-based mode.

Candidates are advised to reach the exam centre at least an hour before the commencement of the exam.

Students are advised to carry a copy of their JEE Main 2023 admit car d and a valid photo id proof with them.

Students need to make sure that they follow the dress code without fail.

Students will not be allowed to leave the exam centre before the exams conclude

Students will also not be allowed entry into the exam hall after the stipulated time

Candidates can carry with them a transparent water bottle, hand sanitiser, ballpoint pen, mask and gloves.

Candidates are not permitted to carry metallic objects, jewellery or ornaments

Electronic watches, mobile phones, Bluetooth devices etc are not permitted inside the exam hall

Documents Required to Carry

Candidates need to carry the following documents with them inside the exam hall.

JEE Main 2023 admit card

Self-declaration form

Valid photo ID proof

Copy of photograph used in the application form to paste on the attendance sheet

PwD certificate where applicable

Documents related to scribes where applicable

