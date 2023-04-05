JEE Main 2023 Session 2 To Begin From Tomorrow, Download Admit Card for April 6 Exam Here

JEE Main Session 2 Exam 2023: NTA will be conducting the engineering entrance exam for session 2 from tomorrow throughout the country and in some cities outside of India. Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2023 can check the exam day guidelines and important instructions here.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will start JEE Main exam for April session tomorrow - April 6, 2023. The entrance exam will be conducted in two shifts. According to the timings released, JEE Main first shift will be held from 9 am to noon, whereas the second shift will be held from 3 to 6 pm. This year, the session 2 exams will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at different centres.

Candidates appearing for the JEE Main session 2 exam tomorrow can download the admit card online at jeemain.nta.nic.in. In case, they are facing any problem in downloading JEE Main hall ticket, then they can call at NTA helpline number: 011-40759000 between 10 am and 5 pm. They must note that the admit card for other exam dates will be issued later.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Admit Card - Direct Link (Available Now)

How to download JEE Mains Admit Card 2023 for Session 2?

NTA has only released the admit card for JEE Main 2023 exam on April 6, 2023. Here, candidates can go through the steps to know how to download JEE main admit card:

Step 1: Go to the official website of NTA JEE Main: - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: - On the homepage, scroll down to JEE - 2023 Session 2 : Admit Card Download.

Step 3: - Click on the link, a new login page will appear on the screen.

Step 4: - Enter login credentials; - application number and date of birth.

Step 4: - The admit card pdf will appear on the screen.

Step 5: - Download JEE Main admit card and take at least two printouts of it.

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam Timings

Candidates are advised to report to the exam centre two hours before the commencement of the examination. They can check the table to know JEE Main exam timings:

Specifications First Shift Second Shift JEE Main exam time 9 am to 12 pm 3 to 6 pm Entry into the exam centre 7:30 to 8:30 am 2 to 2:30 pm JEE Main instructions by the invigilator 8:30 to 8:50 am 2:30 to 2:50 pm Login to read instructions 8:50 am 2:50 pm Commencement of JEE Main exam 9 am 3 pm

JEE Main 2023 Session 2 Exam Day Guidelines

Candidates whose exam is scheduled to be held tomorrow must download their admit card by following the steps provided above. Apart from that, they are advised to go through the below-mentioned exam day guidelines -

They must carry a printout of JEE Main 2023 admit card along with a self-declaration form.

They have to carry any one photo identity card to the exam hall.

Candidates claiming PwD reservation must carry specified certificates issued by the competent authority to the exam centre.

They have to carry a transparent ballpoint pen only.

They must not carry any electronic devices like mobile phones, tablet, calculator, watch, Bluetooth, etc are not allowed inside the exam centre.

They are also not allowed to take any food items inside the JEE Main exam hall.

Candidates must ensure that the question paper on the computer screen is as per their opted subjects.

