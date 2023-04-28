JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023 Shortly, Check Direct Download Link Here

NTA will soon release the JEE Mains Result 2023 session 2 in online mode. Once released, candidates will be able to download it from the official website i.e. jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main Session 2 Result 2023: The National Testing Agency is expected to announce the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Session 2 result for the academic year 2023 anytime soon on its official website. Over 8 lakh candidates have appeared for JEE Main Session 2 exam that was conducted on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, this year. Once the result is released, those candidates who have given the entrance exam will be able to check the download their result by entering the required credentials such as application number and date of birth to get their scores.

As per the recent updates, the testing agency has already announced the JEE Main final answer key 2023 on April 24. It is expected that NTA will announce the JEE Main result in the coming weeks. Students who have been eagerly waiting for entrance result are advised to keep visiting the official website for further details.

JEE Main 2023 Result Date and Time

The JEE Main session 2 result are expected to be announced shortly. The National Testing Agency notify candidates of the date and time to check the JEE Main result. Since the JEE Advanced registration process will begin on April 30, 2023, it is expected that the session 2 result will be announced in the coming days. However, reports also suggest that the JEE Main result will be announced today. Students are advised to keep visiting the website for regular updates on the result announcement.

How to Check JEE Main 2023 Result

The JEE Main session 2 result will be announced online. To check the result candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the application number and date of birth or application number and password in the result link. Candidates can follow the steps given below to check the JEE Main result.

Step 1: Visit the NTA-JEE Main website

Step 2: Click on the session 2 result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the application number and date of birth/password in the link given

Step 4: Download the session 2 results for further reference

Details mentioned on the JEE Main Session 2 Scorecard?

According to the past year’s trends, it is expected that the JEE Main 2023 result/scorecard will contain the below-given details.

Candidate’s name

Subject-wise scores

Aggregate scores

Roll number

Date of birth

Parents’ name

State code of eligibility

Category

Nationality

JEE Advanced 2023 Registrations

As per the given schedule, IIT Guwahati will start the registrations for JEE Advanced examination on Sunday, April 30, 2023. Once the registration link is activated, those candidates who have qualified JEE Mains exams will be able to apply for the JEE Advanced 2023 by submitting the registration form from the official website i.e. jeeadv.ac.in

