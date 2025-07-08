Jharkhand High Court Admit card 2025 Releases, Download JHT Assistant Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Jharkhand High Court (JHT) has activated the link for downloading the Admit Card for the post of Assistant of the High Court of Jharkhand, Ranchi, vide Advt. No. 01/Accts./2024. Candidates can download the JHT Admit Card 2025 by providing their application number and password.
The admit card is an important document that a candidate must carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID. A direct link is provided below to download the JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025.
JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT
The JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 is out at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. The JHT Assistant exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2025. The JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 will contain the details such as the candidate's name, category, photo, signature and exam centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the Jharkhand Assistant Admit Card 2025.
JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025
JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025: Overview
The JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been released at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for the JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025.
Event
Particular
Conducting Body
High Court of Jharkhand
Name of Exam
JHT Assistant Exam 2024
Number of Vacancies
410
Admit Card Release Date
July 8, 2025
Exam Date
July 20, 2025
How to Download the JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025?
The JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps below to download it from official website
- Visit the official website, jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in
- On the homepage, click on the recruitment button then on admit card link of JHT Assistant Admit Card.
- A new page will open up now; click on login credentials such as Application Number, Password, and Captcha Code.
- Verify the details such as name, roll number, exam date, and center details
- Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.
Details Mentioned on JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025
Before downloading the JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 candidates must ensure that the details are mentioned on the admit card. If any discrepancy is found, the candidate must contact the officiaalsCheck the list below for all the details mentioned in the JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025.
- Candidate’s Name & Photograph
- Application/Roll Number
- Exam Date, Time & Shift
- Exam Center Name & Address
- Reporting Time (1 hours before exam)
- Important Exam Day Instructions
JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025
