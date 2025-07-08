Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Jharkhand High Court Admit card 2025 Releases, Download JHT Assistant Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

The JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 link is active at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. The Jharkhand High Court Assistant written exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2025. Check here for the direct download link and steps to download

Mohd Salman
ByMohd Salman
Jul 8, 2025, 17:44 IST
Jharkhand High Court Assistant Admit Card 2025
Jharkhand High Court Assistant Admit Card 2025

JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Jharkhand High Court (JHT) has activated the link for downloading the Admit Card for the post of Assistant of the High Court of Jharkhand, Ranchi, vide Advt. No. 01/Accts./2024. Candidates can download the JHT Admit Card 2025 by providing their application number and password.
The admit card is an important document that a candidate must carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID. A direct link is provided below to download the JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025.

JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT

The JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 is out at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. The JHT Assistant exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2025. The JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 will contain the details such as the candidate's name, category, photo, signature and exam centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the Jharkhand Assistant Admit Card 2025.

 

JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025

Direct Link

JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025: Overview

The JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 has been released at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. Candidates can download their hall tickets by providing their registration number and password. Check the table below for the JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025.

Event

Particular

Conducting Body

High Court of Jharkhand

Name of Exam

JHT Assistant Exam 2024

Number of Vacancies

410

Admit Card Release Date

July 8, 2025

Exam Date

July 20, 2025

How to Download the JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025?

The JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 can be downloaded after clicking on the direct link provided above or by following the simple steps below to download it from official website

  • Visit the official website, jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the recruitment button then on admit card link of JHT Assistant Admit Card.
  • A new page will open up now; click on login credentials such as Application Number, Password, and Captcha Code. 
  • Verify the details such as name, roll number, exam date, and center details
  • Download the PDF and print a copy for future reference.

Details Mentioned on JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025

Before downloading the JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 candidates must ensure that the details are mentioned on the admit card. If any discrepancy is found, the candidate must contact the officiaalsCheck the list below for all the details mentioned in the JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025.

  • Candidate’s Name & Photograph
  • Application/Roll Number
  • Exam Date, Time & Shift  
  • Exam Center Name & Address
  • Reporting Time (1 hours before exam)
  • Important Exam Day Instructions  

 

 

JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025

Direct Link

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News