Jharkhand High Court Admit card 2025 Releases, Download JHT Assistant Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025: The Jharkhand High Court (JHT) has activated the link for downloading the Admit Card for the post of Assistant of the High Court of Jharkhand, Ranchi, vide Advt. No. 01/Accts./2024. Candidates can download the JHT Admit Card 2025 by providing their application number and password.

The admit card is an important document that a candidate must carry to the examination centre along with the valid ID. A direct link is provided below to download the JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025.

JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 OUT

The JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 is out at jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. The JHT Assistant exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 20, 2025. The JHT Assistant Admit Card 2025 will contain the details such as the candidate's name, category, photo, signature and exam centre details. Click on the direct link below to download the Jharkhand Assistant Admit Card 2025.