JSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 2017 CGL Vacancies, Eligibility, Syllabus

JSSC Recruitment 2023 is out for 2017 JSSC CGL on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, including the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023.

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 2017 JSSC CGL vacancies on its official website - https://www.jssc.nic.in. As per the notification, the application process started on June 20, 2023, and will end on July 19, 2023. Interested candidates for JSSC CGL can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.

Candidates are advised to carefully read the JSSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the 2 phase online test (prelims and mains), and document verification.

Candidates can check here the information according to the notice released by JSSC for JSSC CGL. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Check out the important details for the JSSC Recruitment 2023 listed here.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority JSSC Posts Name JSSC CGL Total Vacancies 2017 Mode of Application Online Vacancy Announced on June 20, 2023 Selection process Written Test and Document Verification

JSSC Recruitment 2023: CGL Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 2017 vacancies announced for the posts by JSSC. Download the official notification through the link given below.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 Notification Download PDF

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.

JSSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Important Dates Notification Release June 6, 2023 Online Application Begins June 20, 2023 Online Application closes on July 19, 2023 Written Test Date To be announced soon

JSSC CGL 2023 Application Fee

The category-wise application fees for JSSC CGL recruitment 2023 are tabulated below

Category Application Fees All Categories Rs. 100 SC/ST of Jharkhand Rs. 50

JSSC CGL Notification 2023: Vacancy

A total of 2017 vacancies are announced under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies advertised is tabulated below:

Post Name Number of Vacancies Assistant Branch Office 863 Jr. Secretariat Assistant 335 Block Supply Officer 252 Planning Assistant 5 Labour Enforcement Officer 182 Block Welfare Officer 195 Circle Inspector Cum Kanungo 185 Total 2017

JSSC CGL 2023 Eligibility

Candidates applying for the JSSC CGL must read here about the minimum educational qualification requirement and age limit

JSSC CGL Educational Qualification

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts have a graduation degree from a recognized university.

JSSC CGL Age Limit

As per the notification, the age criteria for the different categories range differently. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt norms.

Category Age Limit (in Years) UR 21 - 35 BC/EBC (Male) 21 - 37 UR/BC/EBC (Female) 21 - 38 SC/ST (Male and Female) 21 - 40

JSSC CGL Selection Process

As per the notification, the selection of the candidates will be made through:

Prelims

Mains

Document Verification

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Salary

As per the recruitment notification, the salary structure of selected candidates varies from post to post. The salary for different posts is listed below

Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 - 142400 Junior Secretariat Assistant - Rs. 19900 - 63200 Planning Assistant - Rs. 19200 - 92300 Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 - 112400

How to Apply for the JSSC CGL Posts?

Here, we have listed the steps that candidates need to follow while applying for the posts