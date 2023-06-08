JSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 2017 CGL Vacancies, Eligibility, Syllabus

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 2017 JSSC CGL vacancies on its official website - https://www.jssc.nic.in. As per the notification, the application process started on June 20, 2023, and will end on July 19, 2023. Interested candidates for JSSC CGL can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc.
Candidates are advised to carefully read the JSSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post.
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023
As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the 2 phase online test (prelims and mains), and document verification.
Candidates can check here the information according to the notice released by JSSC for JSSC CGL. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Overview
Check out the important details for the JSSC Recruitment 2023 listed here.
|
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023
|
Recruitment Authority
|
JSSC
|
Posts Name
|
JSSC CGL
|
Total Vacancies
|
2017
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Vacancy Announced on
|
June 20, 2023
|
Selection process
|
Written Test and Document Verification
JSSC Recruitment 2023: CGL Notification PDF
Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 2017 vacancies announced for the posts by JSSC. Download the official notification through the link given below.
|
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 Notification
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification.
|
JSSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Important Dates
|
Notification Release
|
June 6, 2023
|
Online Application Begins
|
June 20, 2023
|
Online Application closes on
|
July 19, 2023
|
Written Test Date
|
To be announced soon
JSSC CGL 2023 Application Fee
The category-wise application fees for JSSC CGL recruitment 2023 are tabulated below
|
Category
|
Application Fees
|
All Categories
|
Rs. 100
|
SC/ST of Jharkhand
|
Rs. 50
JSSC CGL Notification 2023: Vacancy
A total of 2017 vacancies are announced under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies advertised is tabulated below:
|
Post Name
|
Number of Vacancies
|
Assistant Branch Office
|
863
|
Jr. Secretariat Assistant
|
335
|
Block Supply Officer
|
252
|
Planning Assistant
|
5
|
Labour Enforcement Officer
|
182
|
Block Welfare Officer
|
195
|
Circle Inspector Cum Kanungo
|
185
|
Total
|
2017
JSSC CGL 2023 Eligibility
Candidates applying for the JSSC CGL must read here about the minimum educational qualification requirement and age limit
JSSC CGL Educational Qualification
As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts have a graduation degree from a recognized university.
JSSC CGL Age Limit
As per the notification, the age criteria for the different categories range differently. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt norms.
|
Category
|
Age Limit (in Years)
|
UR
|
21 - 35
|
BC/EBC (Male)
|
21 - 37
|
UR/BC/EBC (Female)
|
21 - 38
|
SC/ST (Male and Female)
|
21 - 40
JSSC CGL Selection Process
As per the notification, the selection of the candidates will be made through:
- Prelims
- Mains
- Document Verification
JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Salary
As per the recruitment notification, the salary structure of selected candidates varies from post to post. The salary for different posts is listed below
- Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 - 142400
- Junior Secretariat Assistant - Rs. 19900 - 63200
- Planning Assistant - Rs. 19200 - 92300
- Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 - 112400
How to Apply for the JSSC CGL Posts?
Here, we have listed the steps that candidates need to follow while applying for the posts
- Visit the official website of JSSC.
- On the homepage, click on the Application Forms(Apply) Button.
- On the page click on Online “Application for JGGLCCE-2023” (Link will be activated from 20 June 2023).
- Now click on "Apply Online" and you will be redirected to a new page.
- Fill out all the required details
- Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
- Submit the application and download it for future reference.