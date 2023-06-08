JSSC CGL Jobs 2023 for 2017 Vacancies

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Apply Online for 2017 CGL Vacancies, Eligibility, Syllabus

JSSC Recruitment 2023 is out for 2017 JSSC CGL on the official website. Candidates can check the detailed information mentioned below, including the educational qualification, age limit, and other important details for JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023.

JSSC Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC), has released the recruitment notification 2023 for 2017 JSSC CGL vacancies on its official website - https://www.jssc.nic.in. As per the notification, the application process started on June 20, 2023, and will end on July 19, 2023. Interested candidates for JSSC  CGL can check the detailed article here for the vacancy, age limit, salary, etc. 

Candidates are advised to carefully read the JSSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2023 before applying to ascertain their eligibility for the post. 

As per the recruitment notification, all the vacancies will be filled after clearing the 2 phase online test (prelims and mains), and document verification.

Candidates can check here the information according to the notice released by JSSC for JSSC CGL. For detailed information, candidates are advised to read the official Notification PDF and visit the official website.

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Overview

Check out the important details for the JSSC Recruitment 2023 listed here.

Recruitment Authority

JSSC

Posts Name

JSSC CGL

Total Vacancies

2017

Mode of Application

Online

Vacancy Announced on

June 20, 2023

Selection process

Written Test and Document Verification

JSSC Recruitment 2023: CGL Notification PDF

Candidates can download the recruitment PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for the 2017 vacancies announced for the posts by JSSC. Download the official notification through the link given below. 

JSSC  CGL Recruitment 2023 Notification

Download PDF

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates in the table given below. The recruitment dates have been announced along with the notification. 

JSSC CGL 2023 Recruitment Important Dates

Notification Release

June 6, 2023

Online Application Begins

June 20, 2023

Online Application closes on

July 19, 2023

Written Test Date

To be announced soon

JSSC CGL 2023 Application Fee

The category-wise application fees for JSSC CGL recruitment 2023 are tabulated below

Category

Application Fees

All Categories

Rs. 100

SC/ST of Jharkhand

Rs. 50

JSSC CGL Notification 2023: Vacancy

A total of 2017 vacancies are announced under the recruitment notice. The number of vacancies advertised is tabulated below:

Post Name

Number of Vacancies

Assistant Branch Office

863

Jr. Secretariat Assistant

335

Block Supply Officer

252

Planning Assistant

5

Labour Enforcement Officer

182

Block Welfare Officer

195

Circle Inspector Cum Kanungo

185

Total

2017

JSSC CGL 2023 Eligibility

Candidates applying for the JSSC CGL must read here about the minimum educational qualification requirement and age limit

JSSC CGL Educational Qualification

As per the notification, all the candidates applying for the posts have a graduation degree from a recognized university.

JSSC CGL Age Limit

As per the notification, the age criteria for the different categories range differently. However, age relaxation will be provided to the candidates as per govt norms.

Category

Age Limit (in Years)

UR

21 - 35

BC/EBC (Male)

21 - 37

UR/BC/EBC (Female)

21 - 38

SC/ST (Male and Female)

21 - 40

JSSC CGL Selection Process

As per the notification, the selection of the candidates will be made through:

  • Prelims
  • Mains
  • Document Verification

JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023: Salary

As per the recruitment notification,  the salary structure of selected candidates varies from post to post. The salary for different posts is listed below

  1. Assistant Branch Officer - Rs. 44900 - 142400
  2. Junior Secretariat Assistant - Rs. 19900 - 63200
  3. Planning Assistant - Rs. 19200 - 92300
  4. Block Supply Officer - Rs. 35400 - 112400

How to Apply for the JSSC CGL Posts?

Here, we have listed the steps that candidates need to follow while applying for the posts

  1. Visit the official website of JSSC.
  2. On the homepage, click on the Application Forms(Apply) Button.
  3. On the page click on Online “Application for  JGGLCCE-2023” (Link will be activated from 20 June 2023).
  4. Now click on "Apply Online" and you will be redirected to a new page.
  5. Fill out all the required details
  6. Pay the application form fee to submit the application form.
  7. Submit the application and download it for future reference.

FAQ

What is the pay scale for selected candidates?

The pay scale of selected candidates varies from post to post they are selected, a detailed pay for each post is given in the article.

What is the selection process for JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023?

Candidates will be selected after assessment with 2 phase written test (pre and mains) and document verification.

When will the detailed notification for JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 be released?

The JSSC CGL Recruitment 2023 detailed notification was announced by the recruitment authority, on June 6, 2023, on its official website. However, the application process also will start from June 20, 2023

How many posts have been announced in JSSC CGL recruitment?

A total of 2017 posts have been announced in the JSSC CGL recruitment notification.

