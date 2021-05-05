JIPMER Recruitment 2021 for Data Entry Operator Posts @jipmer.edu.in, Download PDF

Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited online application for Data Entry Operator Posts for research project. Interested and eligible candidates can send their application in prescribed format on or before 25 May 2021.

Candidates with certain educational qualification including Bachelor in computer science/application from a recognized university with knowledge of computer applications and 2 years’ experience in data entry can apply for Data Entry Operator Posts.

Candidates applying for Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) Jobs Notification should note that selection will be done on the basis of the performance of candidates in written test/interview. Only shortlisted candidates will be called for written test/Interview.

Important Date for JIPMER Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 25 May 2021

Shortlist published on JIPMER website: 31 May 2021 (approximate date)

Certificate Verification and screening test: 15 June 2021 at 09:00 AM

Interview (for those selected by screening test): 15 June 2021 at 02:00 PM

Venue: Seminar Hall -1, Department of Paediatrics, First Floor, Women & Children’s Hospital, JIPMER

Announcement of results: 16-06-2021

Expected joining date: 30-06-2021

Vacancy Details for JIPMER Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Data Entry Operator-04

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Bachelor in computer science/application from a recognised university with knowledge of computer applications and 2 years’ experience in data entry.

Knowledge of Microsoft Excel is essential.

In general applicants with research experience, good communication skills in Tamil and basic computer skills will be preferred.

JIPMER Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Notification: PDF





How to Apply for JIPMER Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2021 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can send their application by email only mentioning in subject line“Application for the position Data Entry Operator” to dept-paediatrics@jipmer.edu.in. Applications to be sent in the prescribed format along with CV and copies of certificate(s) by email to on or before 25-05-2021 4:30 PM.