JIPMER Result 2020 for Senior Lab Assistant and other Posts Declared @jipmer.edu.in, Check Selected List Here

JIPMER Result 2020 for Senior Lab Assistant and other Posts : Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry has declared the result for the posts of Regulatory Coordinator, Senior Technical Assistant (Lab Tech), Senior Lab Assistant, Technical Assistant (Site Coordinator) and Project Assistant (BioStatistics) on 29 July 2020 on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared for these posts test can check result from the official website of JIPMER-jipmer.edu.in.

According to the short notification released by the Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Interview.

Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER)has conducted the Interview for Regulatory Coordinator, Senior Technical Assistant (Lab Tech), Senior Lab Assistant, Technical Assistant (Site Coordinator) and Project Assistant (BioStatistics) on 10/11 July 2020.

All such candidates appeared in the interview can check their result on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for JIPMER Result 2020 for Senior Lab Assistant and other Posts





How to Download JIPMER Result 2020 for Senior Lab Assistant and other Posts