JIPMER Recruitment 2020: Apply for Computer Operator Posts @main.jipmer.edu.in, Interview on Sep 23

JIPMER, Puducherry Computer Operator Jobs Notification: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, JIPMER has invited applications for the 20 Posts of Computer Operator Posts in view of the exigencies related with the COVID-19 Pandemic on its official website- jipmer.edu.in. Interested and eligible candidates can appear for the Walk-in- Interview / Skill test scheduled on 23 September 2020.

Candidates with certain educational qualification eg any degree with skills in using Word processor (speed of 8000 key depressions per hour – to be judged by a speed test) and Excel can apply for JIPMER, Puducherry Computer Operator Jobs Notification. Selection wil be done on the basis of their performance in the Walk-in- Interview / Skill test.



Notification details for JIPMER, Puducherry Computer Operator Jobs Notification:

No. A dmn.I /Con./B&C/1 (1)/2020[PF]

Date: 12/09/2020

Important Dates for JIPMER, Puducherry Computer Operator Jobs Notification:

Date of walk-in-interview:23 September 2020

Vacancy Details for JIPMER, Puducherry Computer Operator Jobs Notification:

Computer Operator-20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for JIPMER, Puducherry Computer Operator Jobs Notification:

Educational Qualification

Any degree with skills in using Word processor (speed of 8000 key depressions per hour – to be judged by a speed test) and Excel. Persons with DOEACC‟O‟ level will be preferred.

Check the notification link for details of the educational qualification for the posts.

Salary for JIPMER, Puducherry Computer Operator Jobs Notification:

₹20,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit for JIPMER, Puducherry Computer Operator Jobs Notification:

Not exceeding 30 years as on closing date



JIPMER, Puducherry Computer Operator Jobs Notification: PDF

How to Apply for JIPMER, Puducherry Computer Operator Jobs Notification:

Candidates can apply for these posts after log on to link in the Home page https://www.jipmer.edu.in and click “Apply on-line to the post of Computer Operator for JIPMER, Puducherry”. The last date of submission of online application is 18.09.2020 (Friday) till 05.00 PM. You can check the short notification for details in this regard.