JIPMER Result 2020 Out for Data Entry Operator Posts @main.jipmer.edu.in, Check Interview Schedule

JIPMER Result 2020 for Data Entry Operator Posts: Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Pondicherry has released the List of Shortlisted Candidates and Interview Schedule /Test for the Data Entry Operator posts on its website. All such candidates who have applied for JIPMER Data Entry Operator Recruitment 2020 can check the list of short listed candidates and interview schedule available on the official website of PGIMER.i.e-main.jipmer.edu.in.

JIPMER has also released the Interview Date for the Data Entry Operator posts which will be conducted on 21 September 2020. All such candidates shortlisted for the Data Entry Operator Posts should note that Interview will be conducted through web conferencing. The details of Interview timing and login details will be mailed to the candidates selected for Interview.

