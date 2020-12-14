JK Bank PO Prelims Result 2020 OUT, Download PO and Banking Associates Prelims Result & Mains Exam Date Here

JK Bank PO Prelims Result 2020: J & K Bank has released JK Bank PO Prelims Result 2020 on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the JK Bank PO Prelims 2020 can download the result through the official website of J&K Bank.i.e.jkbank.com.

JK Bank PO Prelims 2020 was held on 25th, 27th, 28th, 29th November & 1st December 2020. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in prelims exam will be able to appear for mains exam on 27th December 2020 and the Call Letters for the shortlisted candidates shall be available on Bank’s website @ https://www.jkbank.com under careers link after 15th of December-2020.

JK Bank PO Prelims 2020 Result Download Link is available at the official website. The link for downloading JK Bank PO Prelims 2020 Result will be displayed till 25 December 2020. Candidates can download JK Bank PO Prelims 2020 Result by following the instructions given below.

Visit the official website of J&K Bank.i.e.jkbank.com. Click on JK Bank PO Prelims 2020 Result available on the official website. Enter Registration No / Roll No, Password/DOB, Captcha Code and click on submit button. The JK Bank PO Prelims 2020 Result will be displayed. Candidates can download JK Bank PO Prelims 2020 Result and save it for future reference.

Download JK Bank PO Prelims 2020 Result

This recruitment exam is being done to recruit 350 vacancies for the post of PO and Banking Associates. The selection process involves prelims, mains and interview. All such candidates who have qualified in prelims will be able to appear for mains and shortlisted candidates in mains will be called for interview round. Candidates can download JK Bank PO Prelims 2020 Result by clicking on the above link.