Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

JK Bank PO Result Out @jkbank.com, Check IBPS Download Link for Mains and Interview Here

Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has released the result of interview and mains exam for the post of. Candidates who appeared in JK Bank Interview can download JK Bank Resulr from the official website jkbank.com

Created On: Apr 13, 2021 15:31 IST
JK Bank PO Result 2021
JK Bank PO Result 2021

JK Bank PO Result 2021 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has released the result of interview and mains exam for the post of. Candidates who appeared in JK Bank Interview can download JK Bank Resulr from the official website jkbank.com

JK Bank PO Result Link is given below. The candidates can download JK Bank PO Interview Result, directly, through the link below:

JK Bank Admit Card Download Link

As per JK Bank result PDF, "Pursuant to Notification No : JKB/HRD/Rectt/2020-27 & 28 Dated 01-06-2020, the result
for the post of Probationary Officers has been made available on Banks website @ https://www.jkbank.com under careers link by IBPS Mumbai".

How to Download JK Bank Result ?

  1. Go to official website of JK Bank - jkbank.com
  2. Click on ‘Careers’ Tab, given at the top of the homepage
  3. A new page will open, click on ‘JKBANK PROBATIONARY OFFICERS RESULT (IBPS LINK)’
  4. It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and Captach
  5. Click on 'Login' button
  6. Check your JK Bank PO Result 2020

JK Bank PO Mains Exam was conducted on  27 December 2020 at various exam centres  and the result for the same was declared on 23 January 2021. Shortlisted candidates were called for interview round in February 2021. JK Bank Interview Admit Card were uploaded on 27 January 2021.

J & K Bank PO Recruitment is being done to fill 350 vacant post of Probationary Officer. Online Applications were invited in the month of July 2020.

 

FAQ

What is my JK Bank PO Roll Number ?

You can check your roll number in JK Bank PO Admit Card 2021 ?

What is JK Bank PO Registration Number ?

The bank has mailed or messaged you your login details

What is the last date to download JK Bank PO Interview Result 2021 ?

20 March 2021

What is JK Bank PO Result Link ?

You can download JK Bank PO Final Result through the link - https://ibpsonline.ibps.in/jkblposmar20/resomeirda_apr21/login.php?appid=f6c006a4efb25521af8796d571f259d5
Comment ()

Related Categories

UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 7 =
Post

Comments