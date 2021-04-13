JK Bank PO Result Out @jkbank.com, Check IBPS Download Link for Mains and Interview Here

JK Bank PO Result 2021 Download: Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has released the result of interview and mains exam for the post of. Candidates who appeared in JK Bank Interview can download JK Bank Resulr from the official website jkbank.com

JK Bank PO Result Link is given below. The candidates can download JK Bank PO Interview Result, directly, through the link below:

JK Bank Admit Card Download Link

As per JK Bank result PDF, "Pursuant to Notification No : JKB/HRD/Rectt/2020-27 & 28 Dated 01-06-2020, the result

for the post of Probationary Officers has been made available on Banks website @ https://www.jkbank.com under careers link by IBPS Mumbai".

How to Download JK Bank Result ?

Go to official website of JK Bank - jkbank.com Click on ‘Careers’ Tab, given at the top of the homepage A new page will open, click on ‘JKBANK PROBATIONARY OFFICERS RESULT (IBPS LINK)’ It will redirect you to a new page where you are required to enter your Registration No / Roll No, Password / DOB(DD-MM-YY) and Captach Click on 'Login' button Check your JK Bank PO Result 2020

JK Bank PO Mains Exam was conducted on 27 December 2020 at various exam centres and the result for the same was declared on 23 January 2021. Shortlisted candidates were called for interview round in February 2021. JK Bank Interview Admit Card were uploaded on 27 January 2021.

J & K Bank PO Recruitment is being done to fill 350 vacant post of Probationary Officer. Online Applications were invited in the month of July 2020.