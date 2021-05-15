JKPSC Recruitment 2021 for 91 Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies, Apply Online from 17 May @ jkpsc.nic.in

KPSC Recruitment 2021: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) is going to start the online application process from 17 May 2021 for Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies. All interested and eligible candidates can apply to the posts through online mode on or before 16 June 2021. The notification was released on 13 May 2021.

A total of 91 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process. The candidates holding the requisite qualification can apply to the posts from 17 May onwards at jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates are advised to go through the instructions and all the eligibility conditions prescribed for the post before filing the online Application Form.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 17 May 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 16 June 2021

Written Test Date: 24 October 2021

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies- 91 Posts

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Graduate preferably holding a higher diploma in Cooperation.

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 40 years

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection will be made on the basis of a Written Examination (75 points) followed by a Viva-voce/interview (25 points). The examination will be held at Srinagar & Jammu centres.

Download JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Pay Scale - Level-6F (40800-129200)

How to apply for JKPSC Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can submit their applications through the online mode from 17 May to 16 June 2021. Candidates can edit some of the fields in their online application form from 19 June 2021(12:00am) to 21 June 2021(11:59 pm) (3 days). Candidates are not required to submit a hard copy or any other documents to the Commission. Candidates can save a copy of the finally submitted online application for future reference.

JKPSC Recruitment 2021 Application Fee