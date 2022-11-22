JKPSC CCE Admit Card 2022 To Release On Dec 01: Download Combined Competitive Service Interview Schedule

Jammu and Kashmir PSC has released notice regarding the admit card/interview schedule for the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF here.

JKPSC CCE Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released short notice regarding the admit card/interview schedule for the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2022 on its official website. Candidates qualified in the J and K Combined Competitive (Main) Examination-2021 can download JKPSC CCE Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update through the official website-jkpsc.nic.in.

The Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination 2022 interview Admit Card/schedule update can also be downloaded from the link given below. The J and K Combined Competitive Interview Schedule is available on the official website and candidates are required to report for the same as per the date and time displayed in the schedule.

Commission will upload the interview admit card for the above posts on 01 December 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials as displayed on the link on the home page.

Direct Link To Download: JKPSC CCE Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update





According to the short notice released, JKPSC will be conducting the Jammu & Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Interview round from 05 December 2022 onwards.



How to Download JKPSC CCE Interview Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update