JKPSC Interview Schedule 2022 Released for Assistant Registrar Post @jkpsc.nic.in, Check Latest Update

JKPSC Assistant Registrar Interview Schedule 2022: Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the interview schedule for the post of Assistant Registrar. Commission will conduct the interview for the Assistant Registrar in Cooperative Society in Cooperative Department on 2nd February 2022. All such candidates who have qualified successfully for the Assistant Registrar post can check the JKPSC Assistant Registrar Interview Schedule 2022 available on the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) - jkpsc.nic.in.

You can download the JKPSC Assistant Registrar Interview Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) i.e. -jkpsc.nic.in/. Go the What's New Section on Home Page. Click on the link "Interview Notice for the post of Assistant Registrar Cooperative Societies in Cooperative Department"given on the Home Page. A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the JKPSC Assistant Registrar Interview Schedule 2022. You should take Print Out of the JKPSC Assistant Registrar Interview Schedule 2022 and save a copy for future reference.

However you can download the JKPSC Assistant Registrar Interview Schedule 2022 directly with the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Commission will conduct the viva voce/oral for the post of Assistant Registrar post from 2nd February 2022. Candidates qualified in the written exam for Assistant Registrar in Cooperative Society in Cooperative Department are able to appear in the interview round as per the selection process for the same.

Candidates who have qualified successfully for the interview round should note that Commission will release the details interview notice in due course of time.