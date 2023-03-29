JKPSC Mains Exam Date 2023 Out For Librarian, PO & Others@jkpsc.nic.in: Download Schedule Here

Kashmir Public Service Commission has released a short notice regarding the mains exam schedule for various posts on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download PDF.

JKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Update: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released a short notice regarding the mains exam schedule for the post of Medical Officer Allopathic, AE Civil 2021 and Prosecuting Officer on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the mains exam for these posts in the month of May 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified for the mains exam round for the above posts can download the JKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023 from the official website of JKPSC-jkpsc.nic.in.

However, you can download the JKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023 directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the Commission will conduct the Chief Librarian Mains Examination 2021 on 04 May 2023. The Medical Officer Allopathic Exam is also scheduled on 04 May 2023.

The Assistant Engineer Civil Mains Exam 2021 in Jal Shakti Department will be conducted on 14 May 2023. The Prosecuting Officer Main Examination will be conducted from 29 May 2023 onwards.

The Commission will conduct the mains exam for these posts in Jammu and Srinagar. The Commission will release the Admit Card for the above posts mains exam in due course of time. Candidates are advised to visit the official website regularly for the latest update in this regard.

JKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023: Overview

Name Of Examination Date of Examination Chief Librarian 04 May 2023 Medical Officer Allopathic 04 May 2023 Assistant Engineer Civil 14 May 2023. Prosecuting Officer 29 May 2023 Onwards

All those candidates shortlisted for mains exam round for the posts of Medical Officer Allopathic, AE Civil 2021 and Prosecuting Officer can download the JKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: JKPSC Mains Exam Schedule 2023 Update