JKPSC Mains Result 2022 (Out) @jkpsc.nic.in: Download From Here

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission announced the CCE Mains Result 2022 on jkpsc.nic.in. Candidates can download it from here.

JKPSC Mains Result 2022: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has announced the result of the online Combined Competitive Mains Exam 2021. Candidates who appeared in the JPSC CCE Mains Exam from 08 April to 18 April 2022 can download JKPSC CCE Mains Result. Candidates who found their roll number in the selection list are required to appear for the next round of recruitment.

JKPSC Mains Result Download

JKPSC CCE Interview Round 2022

A total of 648 candidates have qualified in the mains exam. Shortlisted candidates will be called for Personality Test or Viva Voce. The personal test is scheduled to be held from 05 December 2022 in the office of the JKPSC at Resham Ghar Colony, Jammu. They will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their age, educational qualifications, category, and disability, if any etc. at the time of the personality test.

The e-Summon letter for the personality test of candidates being called for an interview may be downloaded from the commission’s website i.e. jkpsc.nic.in from 01 December 2022.

They shall also require to fill up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the test which will be uploaded separately and the same is to be submitted at the JKPSC office at Jammu/Srinagar on or before 29 November 2022.

JKPSC Mains Marks 2022

The mark sheet of all the candidates who appeared in the JKCCE Mains Exam 2021-22 will be uploaded on the official website within one month from the date of publication of the final result and will remain on the website for a period of 30 days.

How to Download JKPSC Mains Result 2022 ?