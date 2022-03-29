JKPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2022 To Release on Apr 10 @jkpsc.nic.in,Check Exam Schedule

JKPSC has released short notice regarding the Exam Admit Card/Exam Date for the Medical Officer (Allopathic) on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Check schedule here.

JKPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2022 Update : Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released short notice regarding the Written Exam Admit Card/Exam Date for the post of Medical Officer (Allopathic) on its official website. Commission will conduct the written exam for the Medical Officer (Allopathic) post on 17 April 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for these post can download the JKPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2022 Update from the the official website only. i.e. jkpsc.gov.in.



According to the short notice released, JKPSC will conduct the written exam for the Medical Officer (Allopathic) post on 17 April 2022 (Sunday) from 09.30 A.M. to 11.30 AM. Exam will be conducted at the exam centers located in Jammu and Srinagar.

Candidates should note that Commission will released the Admit Card for the written exam for the above posts from 10 April 2022 from the official website. You can download the Admit Card after providing your login credentials with the link available on the official website.

Those candidates who who will not be able to download their Admit Card upto 14 April 2022 can approach to the Commission's office in this regards.

You can download the JKPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2022 Update from the official website after following these steps given below.

How to Download JKPSC Medical Officer Admit Card 2022 Update Check Steps