JKPSC PO Admit Card 2022 OUT, Download Hall Ticket, Check Exam Date Here

JKPSC Admit Card 2022 has been released by Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission for the post of Prosecuting Officer. Candidates can download the admit card from its official website i.e., jkpsc.nic.in. For more details such as how to download the admit card, direct link to download the admit card and exam dates, candidates can refer to the article below.

The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the admit cards for the JKPS PO Recruitment 2022 on its official website. The JKPSC will conduct the recruitment for the post of Prosecuting Officer.

The preliminary exam is scheduled to be conducted on 29 January 2023. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission i.e., jkpsc.nic.in.

As many as 120 vacant posts are to be filled under JKPSC PO Exam 2022. To download the JKPSC PO Admit Card 2022, candidates will be required to login to their dashboard.

Candidate’s login credentials such as online application number and Date of Birth.

We have shared a step by step guide to download the JKPSC PO Admit Card. However, we have also provided a direct link to download the JKPSC PO Admit Card 2022.

JKPSC PO Admit Card 2022 (JJ PDF)

The candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the Preliminary Exam, Mains Exam and then the Interview.

How to Download the JKPSC PO Admit Card ?

Go to the official website of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission i.e., jkpsc.nic.in. Click on the link that shows ‘Download Admit Card for Prosecuting Officer (Preliminary) Examination-2022’ Enter your mandatory details such as registration number and Date of Birth Click on Submit Button, the admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download the admit card and get a hard copy of it as well for future use.

The candidates must download the admit card before the closure date and must take a hard copy of the hall ticket with them in the examination hall. Candidates who are appearing for the JKPSC PO Recruitment 2022 Examination must not forget to carry a valid ID proof and a passport size photograph with them to the examination hall.