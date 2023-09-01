JKPSC Admit Card 2023 Out: Download Prosecuting Officer Hall Ticket at jkpsc.nic.in

JKPSC Prosecuting Officer Admit Card 2023 Out: Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has uploaded the admit card download link for the Prosecuting Officer post on its official website jkpsc.nic.in. Check the download link.

JKPSC PO Admit Card 2023: The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has released the admit card for the interview round for the Prosecuting Officer posts. The Commission is set to conduct the interview from September 4, 2023 across the state. Candidates who have qualified in the prelims exam followed by mains round for the Prosecuting Officer posts will have to appear for the interview round as per the schedule given on the official website.

The detailed pdf of the interview schedule is available on the official website.

To appear for the interview round for the Prosecuting Officer posts, you can download your admit card from the official website-jkpsc.nic.in.

The admit card for the interview round for the Prosecuting Officer posts can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

In a bid to download the admit card for the Prosecuting Officer posts, you will have to provide your login credentials including application form number and date of birth to the link on the home page. Below we have listed the steps to download the Admit Card from the official website.

How To Download: JKPSC PO Admit Card 2023

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission official website jkpsc.nic.in

Step 2: On the home page, you will get the login button on the home page.

Step 3: To the concerned link, provide the details like user name, password and verification code in the login portal.

Step 4:After that, click on the “Login” button.

Step 5: You will get the desired admit card on your screen, check all the details mentioned on it carefully.

Step 6: Download or print the hall ticket for future reference.

JKPSC PO Admit Card 2023: Interview Schedule

JKPSC will be conducting the interview for the Prosecuting Officer posts from September 4 to 15, 2023 at the venue given in the notification. Candidates will have to report at the interview venue as per the schedule given in the notification. Reporting time for the candidates who have qualified for the interview round is 9.30 am and 12.30 pm as per the schedule. Candidates are advised to check the schedule for details of the interview schedule/reporting time as per their roll number.

JKPSC PO Admit Card 2023: Documents to Carry

Candidates will have to produce all the essential documents during the interview session for the above posts. You will have to produce all the original certificates/testimonials/mark sheets as you have mentioned in your application form on the date of interview.