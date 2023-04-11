JKPSC Provisional Answer Key 2023 Out For Physical Education Lecturer Post@jkpsc.nic.in: Download PDF

JKPSC has released the provisional answer key for the post of Lecturer Physical Education on its official website-jkpsc.nic.in. Download the pdf here.

JKPSC Provisional Answer Key 2023: The Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission has released the provisional answer key for the post of Lecturer Physical Education on its official website. Commission has conducted the written exam for the post of Physical Education Lecturer in J&k Youth Services & Sports Department on April 09, 2023.

Candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the above post can download the pdf of the provisional answer key from the official website of Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission i.e.-jkpsc.nic.in.

The provisional answer key for the Lecturer (Physical Education) post can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

As per the short notice released, Commission has uploaded the pdf of the provisional answer key for Lecturer post for which written exam was held on April 09, 2023. Now the provisional answer key for all the text booklet serial numbers including A/B/C and D has been uploaded on the official website.

Process to Raise Objections

Candidates can download the answer key and can raise their objections, if any with the guidelines given on the official website. You can raise the objections with the documentary proof/evidence with the format given in the notification. Candidates will have to pay Rs. 500.00 in the form of demand draft per questions for raising your objections. Last date to raise an objection is April 12, 2023.

JKPSC Provisional Answer Key 2023: Overview

Event Details Organization Jammu Kashmir Public Service Commission Post Name Lecturer Physical Education Advt No 19-PSC (DR-P) of 2022 Category Govt Jobs Exam Date April 09 , 2023 (Sunday). Last date to raise objection April 12, 2023

Process To Download: JKPSC Provisional Answer Key 2023