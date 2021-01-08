JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer Post Released @jpsc.gov.in, Check Download Link Here

JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Mains Admit card for Assistant Engineer Post on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified for the JPSC Assistant Engineer Post Mains Exam can download their admit card from the official website of JPSC-jpsc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC), the JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer Post is available on its official website.

In a bid to download the call letter for JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer Post , candidates will have to provide their login credentials like their Registration Number/Date of Birth and Captcha code on the official website. If you have qualified for the mains exam for the 637 Assistant Engineer Posts against Advertisement No-05/2019, then you can download the admit card without any delay from the official website.

However the direct link to download the JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2020 is also given below. You can download your JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021 from the link directly.



Direct Link for JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer Post





How to Download: JPSC AE Mains Admit Card 2021 for Assistant Engineer Post