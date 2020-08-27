JPSC Prelims Marks 2020 Released for Asst Engineer Posts @jpsc.gov.in, Direct Link Available Here

JPSC AE Prelims Marks 2020 Out: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the Prelims Marks for the Assistant Engineer posts on the official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the Assistant Engineer Prelims Exam against Advertisement No-05/2019 can check their Marks available on the official website of JPSC-jpsc.gov.in.

In a bid to check their marks, candidates should note that they will have to provide their login credentials including Roll Number/ Date of birth and other entries available on the official website. After providing all your credentials, you can download your Marks. You can check your Assistant Engineer Prelims Marks 2020 with the direct link also given below.

Direct Link for JPSC Prelims Marks 2020 for Asst Engineer Posts

How to Download: JPSC Prelims Marks 2020 for Asst Engineer Posts

Visit the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) i.e.- jpsc.gov.in.

Click on the link- Click here to know your Marks of the Combined Assistant Engineer (PT) Examination, Advt. No.05/2019 flashing on the homepage.

A new window will be open where you will have to provide your login credentials including Roll Number/ Date of birth.

You will get your marks on your screen.

You should download and save the same for your future reference.

It is noted that Jharkhand PSC had earlier invited applications for the 637 Assistant Engineer Posts against Advertisement No-05/2019 on its official website. There were 542 Posts for Assistant Engineer (Civil) whereas 95 Posts were for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) trades.