JPSC Result 2022 Out for Assistant Director Senior Scientific Officer Post at jpsc.gov.in, Check Interview Schedule

Jharkhand Public Service Commission has released the written exam result/interview schedule for the post of Assistant Director Senior Scientific Officer on its official website-jpsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

JPSC Assistant Director Result 2022 Download: Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) has released the written exam result for the post of Assistant Director Senior Scientific Officer. Commission has also released the tentative interview schedule for the qualified candidates. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for Assistant Director Senior Scientific Officer against Advt. No.06/2021 can download JPSC Assistant Director Result 2022 available on the official website-jpsc.gov.in.

It is noted that Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) had conducted the written exam for Assistant Director Senior Scientific Officer post on 27 December 2021.

You can download the JPSC Assistant Director Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download JPSC Assistant Director Result 2022 Check Steps

Go to the official website of Jharkhand Public Service Commission - jpsc.gov.in. On home page, click on the link- ‘Press Release and Written Result For the post of Assistant Director Senior Scientific Officer, Advt. No.06/2021’ displaying on the home page. You will be redirected to the new window where you get the PDF of the JPSC Assistant Director Result 2022. Download and save the JPSC Assistant Director Result 2022 for future reference.

According to the short notice released, all such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the Assistant Director Senior Scientific Officer post can check their result for the written exam conducted on 27 December 2021.

Candidates qualified in the written exam should note that Commission will conduct the interview on 14 March 2022.

