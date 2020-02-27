JPSC Notification 2020 out: Check Detailed Syllabus, Exam Dates & Pattern of Civil Services - Download PDF

JPSC is going to conduct Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam 2020 for the recruitment of 267 vacancies in Jharkhand Administrative Services, Finance Services, Educational Services, Jharkhand Police Services and others. The recruitment to these posts will be carried out for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. These posts come in the Pay Matrix of Rs 9300 - Rs 34800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 5400. The Jharkhand JPSC Online Application Process begins from 1 March 2020. Candidates under the age of 35 years and with Graduation in any subject are eligible to apply online for the JPSC Recruitment 2020.
JPSC Civil Services Prelims exam for the years 2017/2018/2019 will be held on 5 April 2020 and the Mains exam will be held during 4th to 7th June 2020. Below we have shared the selection process, detailed syllabus and exam pattern of the JPSC Civil Services Exam 2020. The Syllabus is provided for both Prelims and Mains exam. Go through the JPSC Syllabus below and start your preparations now to get recruited in Jharkhand PSC civil services. First, have a look at some Important Dates for the JPSC 2020 Exam:
Important Dates of JPSC Civil Services 2020 Exam for 2017, 2018 & 2019
Opening & Closing Date of Online Application
1 March 2020 to 30 March 2020
Prelims Exam Date
5 April 2020
Mains Exam Date
4 June to 7 June 2020
Interview Date
4 August to 14 August 2020
Have a look at Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the JPSC Civil Services 2020 Exam for Prelims & Mains:
JPSC 2020 Selection Process for Civil Services
Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will recruit candidates for the state civil services through three successive phases:
- Preliminary Exam
- Mains Exam
- Interview
JPSC Civil Services Prelims exam will be qualifying in nature and will be deciding phase for shortlisting candidates for the Mains exam.
JPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern 2020 for Prelims & Mains
JPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Pattern: On 5th April 2020, JPSC will conduct a written exam in objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format to shortlist candidates for Mains exam, followed by the Interview round. The prelims exam will include two papers – General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and GS Paper 2. The question paper will be set in both Hindi and English languages. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern below:
Name of Paper
Total Questions
Total Duration
Total Marks
GS Paper I
100 MCQs
2 Hours
200 marks
GS Paper II
100 MCQs
2 Hours
200 marks
- Exam will be held offline; candidates need to mark their answer in OMR sheet
- With each question, there will be four options; candidates need to choose the most appropriate answer
- Each question is of 2 marks
JPSC Civil Services Mains Exam Pattern: In the Main examination, six compulsory papers will be held with total time duration of 3 hours each. There are no optional papers in JPSC Mains. Have a look at detailed exam pattern of JPSC Mains 2020 exam below:
Paper
Name of Paper
Total Duration
Total Marks
Paper I
General Hindi & General English
3 Hours
100
Paper-II
Language and Literature
3 Hours
150
Paper III
Social Sciences
3 Hours
200
Paper IV
Indian Constitution & Polity
3 Hours
200
Paper V
Indian Economy
3 Hours
200
Paper VI
General Sciences
3 Hours
200
- Each Paper will be 3 hours duration
- All papers will be Descriptive in nature
- The exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode
- The total marks allotted for the Mains exam are 1050 marks.
- Paper I - General Hindi & General English is qualifying in nature; candidates need a minimum 30 marks to pass this paper
JPSC Syllabus 2020 for Combined Civil Services
JPSC Civil Services Prelims Syllabus 2020: Each paper of JPSC Prelims exam will contain 100 MCQ questions and each question will carry 2 marks. Here we have provided the detailed subject-wise syllabus along with the total number of questions that will be asked in each subject. Have a look:
GS Paper I Syllabus
Subject
Syllabus (Questions)
Total Questions
History of India
Ancient India (5)
Medieval India (5)
Modern India (5)
15 MCQs
Geography of India
General Geography (3)
Physical Geography (3)
Economical Geography (2)
Social & Demographic Geography (2)
10 MCQs
Indian Polity and Governance
Constitution of India (4)
Public Administration and Good Governance (4)
Decentralization: Panchayats & Municipalities (2)
10 MCQs
Economic and Sustainable Development
Basic features of Indian Economy (4)
Sustainable Development and Economic issues (4)
Economic Reforms and Globalization (2)
10 MCQs
Science & Technology
General Science (6)
Agriculture & Technology Development (6)
Information & Communication Technology (3)
15 MCQs
Jharkhand Specific Questions
General Awareness: History, Society, Culture and Heritage
|
10 MCQs
Current Events
Current Affairs of National & International importance of the last 6 months
|
15 MCQs
General Questions
|
Human Rights
Environmental Protection & Climate Change
Urbanization
Ports
Disaster Management
Poverty and Unemployment
Awards
United Nations & International Agencies
15 MCQs
GS Paper II Syllabus
JPSC Civil Services Mains Syllabus 2020: PDF Download the detailed syllabus of JPSC Mains exam from the link mentioned below and check the scheme of the Main examination followed by the Jharkhand PSC:
Paper
Scheme of Exam
Paper I: General Hindi & General English
|
Two separate sections:
General Hindi (50 Marks)
General English (50 Marks)
Paper II: Language and Literature
|
In this section, candidates need to opt for one language subject and one literature subject from these:
Oriyya
Bengali
Urdu
Sanskrit
English
Hindi
Santhali
Panchpargania
Nagpuri
Mundari
Kurux
Kurmali
Khortha
Khadia
Ho
Paper III: Social Sciences
|
Two Sections:
History (100 Marks)
Geography (100 Marks)
Paper IV: Indian Constitution & Polity
|
Indian Constitution
Indian Polity
Public Administration
Good Governance
Paper V: Indian Economy
|
Indian Economy
Globalization
Sustainable Development
Paper VI: General Sciences
|
General Sciences
Environment
Technology Development
Download PDF Subject-wise Syllabus of JPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 Exam
JPSC Cut off or Minimum Qualifying Marks 2020 for Mains Exam
JPSC Interview 2020
Candidates who are able to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the main examination will get shortlisted for the JPSC Interview round for the recruitment in Jharkhand Civil Services 2020. The interview round is of total 100 marks.