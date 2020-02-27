JPSC Notification 2020 out: Check Detailed Syllabus, Exam Dates & Pattern of Civil Services - Download PDF

JPSC is going to conduct Jharkhand Combined Civil Services Exam 2020 for the recruitment of 267 vacancies in Jharkhand Administrative Services, Finance Services, Educational Services, Jharkhand Police Services and others. The recruitment to these posts will be carried out for the years 2017, 2018 and 2019. These posts come in the Pay Matrix of Rs 9300 - Rs 34800 with a Grade Pay of Rs 5400. The Jharkhand JPSC Online Application Process begins from 1 March 2020. Candidates under the age of 35 years and with Graduation in any subject are eligible to apply online for the JPSC Recruitment 2020.

JPSC Civil Services Prelims exam for the years 2017/2018/2019 will be held on 5 April 2020 and the Mains exam will be held during 4th to 7th June 2020. Below we have shared the selection process, detailed syllabus and exam pattern of the JPSC Civil Services Exam 2020. The Syllabus is provided for both Prelims and Mains exam. Go through the JPSC Syllabus below and start your preparations now to get recruited in Jharkhand PSC civil services. First, have a look at some Important Dates for the JPSC 2020 Exam:

Important Dates of JPSC Civil Services 2020 Exam for 2017, 2018 & 2019 Opening & Closing Date of Online Application 1 March 2020 to 30 March 2020 Prelims Exam Date 5 April 2020 Mains Exam Date 4 June to 7 June 2020 Interview Date 4 August to 14 August 2020

Have a look at Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the JPSC Civil Services 2020 Exam for Prelims & Mains:

JPSC 2020 Selection Process for Civil Services

Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) will recruit candidates for the state civil services through three successive phases:

- Preliminary Exam

- Mains Exam

- Interview

JPSC Civil Services Prelims exam will be qualifying in nature and will be deciding phase for shortlisting candidates for the Mains exam.

JPSC Civil Services Exam Pattern 2020 for Prelims & Mains

JPSC Civil Services Prelims Exam Pattern: On 5th April 2020, JPSC will conduct a written exam in objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) format to shortlist candidates for Mains exam, followed by the Interview round. The prelims exam will include two papers – General Studies (GS) Paper 1 and GS Paper 2. The question paper will be set in both Hindi and English languages. Have a look at the detailed exam pattern below:

Name of Paper Total Questions Total Duration Total Marks GS Paper I 100 MCQs 2 Hours 200 marks GS Paper II 100 MCQs 2 Hours 200 marks

- Exam will be held offline; candidates need to mark their answer in OMR sheet

- With each question, there will be four options; candidates need to choose the most appropriate answer

- Each question is of 2 marks

JPSC Civil Services Mains Exam Pattern: In the Main examination, six compulsory papers will be held with total time duration of 3 hours each. There are no optional papers in JPSC Mains. Have a look at detailed exam pattern of JPSC Mains 2020 exam below:

Paper Name of Paper Total Duration Total Marks Paper I General Hindi & General English 3 Hours 100 Paper-II Language and Literature 3 Hours 150 Paper III Social Sciences 3 Hours 200 Paper IV Indian Constitution & Polity 3 Hours 200 Paper V Indian Economy 3 Hours 200 Paper VI General Sciences 3 Hours 200

- Each Paper will be 3 hours duration

- All papers will be Descriptive in nature

- The exam will be held offline in pen and paper mode

- The total marks allotted for the Mains exam are 1050 marks.

- Paper I - General Hindi & General English is qualifying in nature; candidates need a minimum 30 marks to pass this paper

JPSC Syllabus 2020 for Combined Civil Services

JPSC Civil Services Prelims Syllabus 2020: Each paper of JPSC Prelims exam will contain 100 MCQ questions and each question will carry 2 marks. Here we have provided the detailed subject-wise syllabus along with the total number of questions that will be asked in each subject. Have a look:

GS Paper I Syllabus Subject Syllabus (Questions) Total Questions History of India Ancient India (5) Medieval India (5) Modern India (5) 15 MCQs Geography of India General Geography (3) Physical Geography (3) Economical Geography (2) Social & Demographic Geography (2) 10 MCQs Indian Polity and Governance Constitution of India (4) Public Administration and Good Governance (4) Decentralization: Panchayats & Municipalities (2) 10 MCQs Economic and Sustainable Development Basic features of Indian Economy (4) Sustainable Development and Economic issues (4) Economic Reforms and Globalization (2) 10 MCQs Science & Technology General Science (6) Agriculture & Technology Development (6) Information & Communication Technology (3) 15 MCQs Jharkhand Specific Questions General Awareness: History, Society, Culture and Heritage 10 MCQs Current Events Current Affairs of National & International importance of the last 6 months 15 MCQs General Questions Human Rights Environmental Protection & Climate Change Urbanization Ports Disaster Management Poverty and Unemployment Awards United Nations & International Agencies 15 MCQs

GS Paper II Syllabus

JPSC Civil Services Mains Syllabus 2020: PDF Download the detailed syllabus of JPSC Mains exam from the link mentioned below and check the scheme of the Main examination followed by the Jharkhand PSC:

Paper Scheme of Exam Paper I: General Hindi & General English Two separate sections: General Hindi (50 Marks) General English (50 Marks) Paper II: Language and Literature In this section, candidates need to opt for one language subject and one literature subject from these: Oriyya Bengali Urdu Sanskrit English Hindi Santhali Panchpargania Nagpuri Mundari Kurux Kurmali Khortha Khadia Ho Paper III: Social Sciences Two Sections: History (100 Marks) Geography (100 Marks) Paper IV: Indian Constitution & Polity Indian Constitution Indian Polity Public Administration Good Governance Paper V: Indian Economy Indian Economy Globalization Sustainable Development Paper VI: General Sciences General Sciences Environment Technology Development

Download PDF Subject-wise Syllabus of JPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 Exam

JPSC Cut off or Minimum Qualifying Marks 2020 for Mains Exam

JPSC Interview 2020

Candidates who are able to obtain the minimum qualifying marks in the main examination will get shortlisted for the JPSC Interview round for the recruitment in Jharkhand Civil Services 2020. The interview round is of total 100 marks.