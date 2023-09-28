JSSC CGL Exam Dates 2023 out at jssc.nic.in: Download Exam Pattern, Admit Card Updates Here

JSSC CGL Exam Dates 2023 Out: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the exam dates for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination - 2023 (JGGLCCE 2023) on its official website. Check the admit card and exam pattern here.

JGGLCCE 2023 Exam Date: The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has released the exam dates for Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination - 2023 (JGGLCCE 2023) on its official website. The Commission will be conducting the Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination - 2023 on December 16/17, 2023 across the state. All such candidates who have applied successfully for the JGGLCCE 2023 exam can download the detailed exam schedule from the official website of JSSC-https://jssc.nic.in.

Although you can download the pdf of the JGGLCCE 2023 Exam Date notice directly through the link given below.

According to the short notice released, the Jharkhand General Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination - 2023 (JGGLCCE 2023) will be conducted on December 16/17, 2023 across the state as per the notification. You can download the JGGLCCE 2023 Exam Date from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: JSSC CGL Exam Dates 2023 Notice

Step 1. Visit the official website of JSSC-jssc.nic.in

Step 2. Go to the What’s New section on the home page.

Step 3. Click on the link-Important Notice Regarding Tentative Dates For JGGLCCE-2023 on the homepage.

Step 4. You will get the pdf of the detailed exam schedule in a new window.

Step 5. Download and save it for future reference.

The whole exercise is a part of the selection process launched by the Commission under JGGLCCE 2023 to fill the 2,017 vacancies across various departments in the state.



JSSC CGL Exam Dates 2023 Exam Pattern

The Graduate Level Combined Competitive Examination - 2023 will be conducted on December 16/17, 2023 across the state. The Commission will release the details of exam schedule including reporting time/center details and others in due course of time on its official website. According to the notification released earlier, the exam will be conducted in objective mode with MCQs pattern. Each question will carry 3 marks and there will be negative marking and one mark will be penalised for each wrong answer. There will be three papers for the Main written examination and the exam will be conducted in three shifts.

Download JSSC CGL Exam Admit Card 2023 By Using Login Credential

The Commission will upload the Admit card for the JGGLCCE 2023 on its official website in due course of time. Candidates can download their hall ticket for the above exam from the official website after providing the login credentials to the link on the home page.