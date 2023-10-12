JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 Notification, Apply for 863 Vacancies from October 21

JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 Notification is released. The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) will begin the registration process for JSSC JIS Recruitment from October 21 and the last date to submit the application form will be. The commission aims to fill 863 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Candidates who have passed class 12 and age between 18 to 35 years are eligible to apply.

JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE Recruitment 2023: Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has issued the notification for the Jharkhand Intermediate Level (Computer Knowledge and Hindi Typing) Combined Competitive Exam 2023 on its official website at jssc.nic.in. Eligible candidates fulfilling all the eligibility parameters will be able to apply online from October 21. The last date of submission of the application process is November 19.

The commission aims to fill a total of 863 vacancies through this recruitment drive. Candidates who wish to apply for JSSC Recruitment 2023 can go through the article to get all the information regarding it.

JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 Notification

The direct link to download JSSC Notification PDF is provided below. Candidates are advised to download the notification PDF to get all the important details such as the application format, detailed eligibility criteria, selection stages, and other instructions provided within it.

JSSC JIS CKHT CCE Notification PDF

JSSC Recruitment 2023 Overview

All the key information and important dates of JSSC JIS Recruitment are mentioned in the table below.

JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 Overview Exam conducting body Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission Exam name JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 Post name Lower division Clerks, Clerk-cum-Office Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Stenographer JSSC Vacancy 863 JSSC JIS CCE Notification 2023 Release Date 09 October 2023 Apply Online begins on 20 October Last date to apply online for JSSC Recruitment 2023 19 November Examination fee payment last date 22 November Modification of online application form 27 to 29 November Official website jssc.nic.in

JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates must fall within the age bracket of 18 to 35 years as of August 1, 2023. Upper age relaxation is available for the candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have class 12th pass to become eligible to apply.

JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

The Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission aims to fill a total of 863 vacancies through this recruitment drive. With this drive, candidates will be selected for posts like Lower division Clerks, Clerk-cum-Office Assistant, Accounts Clerk, Stenographer and more in various departments under the Government of Jharkhand.

JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023: Know how to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission at jssc.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, go to application form tab.

Step 3: Click on the JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE Apply Online link.

Step 4: Register using your email ID and login.

Step 5: Fill out the application form and upload all the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 6: Pay the application fee to submit the JIS (CKHT) CCE application form successfully.

Step 7: Download it for future reference.

JSSC JIS (CKHT) CCE 2023 Application Fee

The application fee is Rs. 100 for the Gen/ OBC/ EWS candidates. However, candidates belonging to SC/ST category need to pay Rs. 50.