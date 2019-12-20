Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Result 2019 Announced @schooleducation.kar.nic.in, Check List of Selected Candidates and Score Here

Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Result 2019 Download: Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka has released the Result of the Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Graduate Primary Teacher examination. Now all wait is over for those candidates who have appeared for Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher exam can check their result on the official website of the has Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka - schooleducation.kar.nic.in.

In a bid to check the result of Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher Result, candidates will have to visit on the official website of School Education Karnataka.

Candidates should note that only those candidates who have qualified in the above examination would be eligible to join as the Graduate Primary School Teacher. According to the notification released earlier by the Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka, these finally selected candidates will join as the Graduate Primary School Teacher for class 6 to 8 in the various school of the state.

It is noted that School Education Karnataka had earlier notified recruitment notification for the various posts of Karnataka Graduate Primary Teacher. A number of candidates have applied for this recruitment drive.

Direct Link for Graduate Primary Teacher Results -Examination 1



Direct Link for Graduate Primary Teacher Results - Examination 2





How to Download Graduate Primary Teacher Results



Visit the official website of School Education Karnataka - schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Click on the link Graduate Primary Teacher Results -Examination 1 and Direct Link for Graduate Primary Teacher Results - Examination 2 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the desired Provisional Result.

Take Print Out of your Result and save a copy for future reference.

