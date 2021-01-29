Karnataka High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims Result Announced, DAF for Mains Exam is available @karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in

Karnataka High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims Result: Karnataka High Court has released the result of Karnataka High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims on its website. All such candidates who appeared in the Karnataka High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims Exam against the advertisement number 08/2020 can download the result through the official website.i.e.karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in.

Karnataka High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims Exam was held on 9 January 2021 at Bengaluru, Mysuru and Hubballi. The result of the candidates has been uploaded. All such candidates who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam are eligible to appear in the Mains exam which is scheduled to be held on 13 and 14 March 2021 at Bengaluru.

Candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form before appearing in the Karnataka High Court District Judge 20201 Mains Exam. The candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Category-I shall remit Rs.750/- and the candidates belonging to other categories shall remit Rs.1,000/-towards Main Written Examination Fee by visiting the above-said website through online/challan payment latest by 15 February 2021 so as to become eligible to appear for Main Written Examination, failing which, their candidature will not be considered for Main Written Examination.

How and Where to Download Karnataka High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims result?

Visit the official website.i.e.karnatakajudiciary.kar.nic.in. Click on ‘List of the selected candidates who are successful in the Preliminary Examination held on 01.2020 for the post of District Judge. It will redirect you to a new window. A PDF will be opened. Enter Cntrl+F+Search.

Check Karnataka High Court District Judge 2021 Mains Application Form

Download Karnataka High Court District Judge 2021 Prelims Result

Karnataka High Court District Judge 2021 Mains Exam Pattern

Karnataka High Court District Judge 2021 Mains Written examination of two papers each of three hours duration with 150 maximum marks for each paper - one in Civil Law and another in Criminal Law. It is compulsory for all candidates to answer at least one of the paper in English language and in so far as the other paper is concerned, it shall be optional for the candidates to answer the same either in English or in Kannada in which event the said paper shall be answered entirely in the language in which option is exercised.