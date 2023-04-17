Karnataka SSLC 2023 Answer Key Released, Objection Window Open

Karnataka SSLC 2023 Answer Key is now available on the official website. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the class 10 answer key through the link available on the official website.

Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2023: Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has released the Karnataka SSLC answer key. Candidates who have appeared for the class 10 Karnataka board exams can visit the official website of the board to check the answer key. Candidates can also raise objections on the answer key through the link provided on the official website.

Karnataka SSLC examinations were conducted from March 31 to April 15, 2023. To check the class 10 exam answer key, students are advised to visit the official website and enter the class 10 roll number in the answer key link. As per data available, the board has recently announced the SSLC class 10 evaluation schedule which will begin from April 21, 2023. The board officials will be announcing the date and time for the release of the Karnataka SSLC result soon after the evaluation concludes.

To check the Karnataka SSLC answer key, students can visit the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to check the board answer key.

Karnataka SSLC answer Key Objection - Click Here

Steps to check Karnataka SSLC Answer Key 2023

The Karnataka SSLC exam answer key is available on the official website of the board. To check the class 10 exam answer key students can visit the official website and enter the roll number/ registration number in the link given.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Karnataka Board

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka SSLC Answer key link

Step 3: Enter the registration number

Step 4: Click on the objection link and submit the objections with required document proofs.

Step 5: Submit the requisite fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest News and Updates Here