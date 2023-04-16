Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date and Time: Check Latest News and Updates Here

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date and Time: The Department of Pre-University Education will be announcing the class 12th Karnataka board result by April or May 2023. The date and time will be confirmed by the board officials soon.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Date & Time: The Department of Pre-University Education is expected to announce the Karnataka Board class 12 results by the end of April 2023. The confirmation regarding the date and time for the announcement of the result is expected to be made by the board officials soon. Candidates who have appeared for the 2nd PUC examinations can check the results through the link available on the official website.

The board will be announcing the 2nd PUC results for all three streams on the official website. As per the pattern followed in the previous years, the board officials will first announce the results in an official press conference followed by which the link for students to check the results will be made available on the official website. To check the Karnataka class 12 results students are required to visit the website and enter the 2nd PUC roll number in the result link provided. Students can keep visiting this page to get updates on the announcement of the Karnataka board 2nd PUC result.

Karnataka Board conducted the 2nd PUC exams from March 9 to 29, 2023. Since the exams were completed in a month it is expected that the board will announce the results in April or the first week of May 2023. Candidates can check the 2nd PUC schedule below.

Events Important Dates Karnataka 12th Exam Date March 9 to 29, 2023 Karnataka Result April-May 2023

How to Check Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Online?

Karnataka board class 12 result 2023 will be announced by board officials online. To check the results students are required to enter the roll number in the result link given on the website.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Karnataka Board

Step 2: Click on the 2nd PUC Result link

Step 3: Enter the Class 12 roll number in the result link

Step 4: Download the class 12 result for further reference

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 - Links to Check Results

The Karnataka board will be announcing the 2nd PUC Results online. To check the board results, candidates are required to visit the website and enter the roll number in the result link. Karnataka class 12 result will be available on the official website - pue.karnataka.gov.in

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023 Re-evaluation

Karnataka board conducts the re-evaluation process for the students interested in submitting their answer sheets for scrutiny. After the Karnataka 2nd PUC Result is announced, those students who wish to get their answer sheets rechecked can visit the official website of the board and apply for the re-evaluation process. The re-evaluation application will be made live shortly after the board results are announced.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Compartment Result 2023

Compartment or supplementary exams are conducted for students who want to improve their board scores. After the Karnataka 2nd PUC Results are announced, those students who were unable to qualify the exams with the required marks on the first attempt can visit the official website and apply for the compartment exams. The compartment exam applications will be released shortly after the board results are announced.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2023: Previous Year Statistics

Every year along with announcing the Karnataka class 12 results, the board officials will also be announcing the details of the performance of the students in the board exams. In 2022 a total of 6,83,563 students appeared for the Karnataka 2nd PUC exams and the overall pass percentage was 61.88%. Check the complete statistics below.

Karnataka Board 2nd PUC Statistics 2022