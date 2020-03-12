Karnataka State Police Admit Card 2020 out, Check KSP Civil Police Constable 2018 Medical Exam Call Letter @ksp.gov.in

Karnataka State Police Admit Card 2020: Karnataka State Police Recruitment Board has released the admit card for the post of Civil Police Constable ( Men & Women) – 2018. Candidates can download KSP Civil Police Constable 2018 Medical Exam Call Letter through the official website of KSP.i.e.ksp.gov.in.

KSP Civil Police Constable 2018 Medical Exam Call Letter 2020 Download link is given below. Candidates can download their admit card by entering application number and date of birth and appear for the medical exam on the allotted date.

How and Where to Download Karnataka State Police Admit Card 2020?

Go to the official website.i.e. pcnhk18.ksp-online.in.

Click on My Application flashing on the homepage.

Then, it will redirect you to a new page.

Then, enter application number, date of birth and click on login button.

Then, KSP Civil Police Constable 2018 Medical Exam Call Letter 2020 will be displayed.

Candidates can save KSP Admit Card 2020 and save for future reference.

Download KSP Civil Police Constable 2018 Medical Exam Admit Card

KSP Civil Police Constable 2018 Medical Exam is going to be held in Bengaluru City. All candidates are advised to download KSP Civil Police Constable 2018 Medical Exam Admit Card and check the venue before one day so that the candidates will not be late in reaching to the exam centre. Candidates can directly download KSP Admit Card 2020 their admit cards by clicking on the provided link.

