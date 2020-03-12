BECIL Recruitment 2020, Apply Online for 4000 Skilled (Electrician/Lineman/SSO) and Unskilled (Assistant Lineman) Posts @beciljobs.com

BECIL Recruitment 2020: Broadcast Engineering Consultants India Ltd. (BECIL) has re-published the notification for Placement after Training of 4000 Skilled (Electrician/Lineman/SSO) and Unskilled (Electrician/Lineman/SSO) Manpower Posts in the field of Electricity/Power Sector covering the Operation/Maintenance of 33/11 KV sub-stations and LT/HT distribution lines. The training will be given at Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Basti, Jaunpur, Siddharth Nagar, Bhadohi, Meerut, Bulandshahar and Noida.

Eligible candidates can apply for BECIL Skilled and Unskilled Manpower Posts through online mode on BECIL official website www.beciljobs.com on or before 20 March 2020. The first batch will start from 11 March, Second Batch from 15 March, Third Batch from 20 March and Fourth Batch from 25 March and Fifth Batch from 28 March 2020. Successful candidates will be deployed w.e.f. 01 April 2020 onwards.

Candidates apply for Skilled Posts should have ITI in Electrical or Wireman and Diploma in Engineering with minimum two years of experience while for Unskilled Manpower; minimum 8th pass is required with one year of experience.

Important Date

Last Date of Application – 20 March 2020

BECIL Vacancy Details

Skilled Manpower – 2000 Posts

Un-Skilled Manpower – 2000 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for BECIL Skilled & Un-Skilled Manpower Posts

Educational Qualification and Experience:

Skilled Manpower – ITI Certificate in Electrical Trade or Wireman as recognized by NCVT or SCVT or higher technical degree diploma in engineering, And or with shall possess Overhead Certificate for Electrical Safety. With atleast two years’ experience in Electricals

Un-Skilled Manpower – 8th Pass at any state education Board or equivalent institutional with atleast one year experience preferably in electrical stream

Selection for BECIL Skilled & Un-Skilled Manpower Posts

The candidates who secure atleast 80% marks will be eligible for FREE TRAINING.

The candidates who secure atleast 70% marks will be eligible for paid training at S. No. 1. (Training Cost Rs. 6,000)

The candidates who secure atleast 50% marks will be eligible for paid training at S. No. 2. (Training Cost Rs. 11,000)

The candidates who secure atleast 35% marks will be eligible for paid training at S. No. 3 & 4 (Training Cost Rs. 15,000) with stipend of 15 days during onsite training.

How to Apply for BECIL Skilled & Un-Skilled Manpower Posts 2020

Interested and eligible candidates may submit their application online on www.beciljobs.com along with scanned self- attested photocopies of educational/ experience certificates, two passport size photograph, PAN Card, Aadhar Card. There is no need to submit these documents in physical form..

Application Fee for BECIL Jobs:

Rs.500/- (Rs.250/- for SC/ST/PH) by only NEFT/RTGS/Demand Draft in favor of BROADCAST ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS INDIA LIMITED.

BECIL Skilled & Un-Skilled Manpower Notification PDF



BECIL Unskilled Online Application

BECIL Skilled Online Application