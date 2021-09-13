Karnataka TET Result 2021 Out @schooleducation.kar.nic.in, Check KARTET Download Link Here

The Department of Public Instruction has released the result of Karnataka TET Exam 2021 on its official website i.e. schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Check Link Here.

Karnataka TET Result 2021 has been declared online official website of the Department of Public Instruction i.e. schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Candidates who appeared in Karnataka TET 2021 Exam on 22 August 2021 can download KARTET Result results directly through Karnataka TET Result Link available below:

Karnataka TET Result Download Link

How to Download Karnataka TET Result 2021 ?

Go to official website of The Department of Public Instruction - schooleducation.kar.nic.in Click on ‘KARTET-2021 - Results’ link. A new page will open (https://sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET/) where you are required to enter your ‘Application Number’ and ‘Date of Birth’ Download TET Result 2021

Those who have scored 60% or above in KARTET examination to be considered as TET qualified. In accordance with NCTE Guidelines KARTET Certificate will be valid for a period of 7 years from the date of TET examination.

Those who appeared and qualified in KTET Paper 1 shall be eligible to apply for teaching posts from Class 1st to 5th and those who qualify in KTET Paper 2 can apply for teaching posts for Class 6th to 8th. Qualified candidates can apply to Karnataka Government Schools owened and managed by State Government/Local Bodies/Aided and Unaided schools consider the TET conducted by the state government.

Department of Public Instruction had invited applications for KAR TET 2021 from 1 July 2021 to 20 July 2021. KARTET application forms were made online on the official website of the board.