Karnataka TET Syllabus 2023: Download KAR TET Paper 1, 2 Syllabus PDF, Exam Pattern

KAR TET Syllabus 2023: The Education Department of Karnataka conducts the Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test 2023 exam to determine the eligibility of candidates appointed as primary and upper primary teachers for Classes 1 to 8. As per the latest updates, the Karnataka TET exam will be conducted in two shifts on September 3, 2023. Candidates must be familiar with the KAR TET syllabus before starting the preparation.

Moreover, there are two papers in the KAR TET exam, i.e., Paper 1 and Paper 2. Paper 1 will be for the aspirants who intend to be primary teachers for Classes I to V, and Paper 2 will be for the aspirants who intend to be upper primary teachers for Classes VI to VIII.

Apart from the KAR TET syllabus PDF, aspirants must also check the KAR TET exam pattern to understand each paper's exam requirements, section-wise questions, and marking schemes. Candidates should be aware of the Karnataka TET syllabus for papers 1 and paper 2 to prepare all the topics important from the exam perspective.

Check the detailed KAR TET syllabus PDF for Paper 1 and Paper 2, including the KAR TET exam pattern, preparation strategy, and a list of the best books on this page.

Karnataka TET Syllabus 2023

The Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test is an offline test conducted by the Education Department of Karnataka. Here are the key highlights of the KAR TET syllabus and exam pattern shared below for reference purposes.

KAR TET Syllabus 2023 Overview Exam Conducting Body Education Department of Karnataka Exam Name Karnataka Teachers Eligibility Test 2023 Exam Mode Offline Category KAR TET Syllabus and Exam Pattern Number of Questions Paper 1: 150 Paper 2: 150 Maximum Marks Paper 1: 150 Marks Paper 2: 150 Marks Duration Paper 1: 2 hours and 30 minutes Paper 2: 2 hours and 30 minutes Medium of Question Paper English, Marathi, Kannada, Tamil, Urdu, Telugu, and Hindi Negative Marking No negative marking

KAR TET Syllabus PDF 2023

Aspirants must download the KAR TET syllabus PDF from the link given below to understand topics important from the exam perspective. Get the direct link to download the KAR TET Syllabus for Paper 1 and Paper 2, shared below.

KAR TET Paper 1 Syllabus PDF Download Here KAR TET Paper 2 Syllabus PDF Download Here

KAR TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023

The KAR TET Paper 1 syllabus PDF is divided into five sections, i.e., Child Development and Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, Environmental Studies, and Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates instead of Mathematics and EVS). Paper I is for the aspirants who intend to be a primary teacher for classes I to V. Let’s discuss the subject-wise KAR TET syllabus PDF for Paper 1, discussed below.

KAR TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 for Child Development and Pedagogy

Child Development and Pedagogy

Child development: Concept of development and its relationship with learning, Principles of the development of children, Influence of Heredity & Environment. Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)

Concepts of child-centred and progressive education: Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky, constructs and critical perspectives., Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence, Multi-Dimensional Intelligence, Language & Thought. Gender as a social construct: gender roles, gender-bias and educational Practice,

Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc., Distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning: SchoolBased Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation., perspective and practice, Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners, for enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and for assessing learner achievement.

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs: Addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc., addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners

Learning and Pedagogy: How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.

Basic processes of teaching and learning: children’s strategies of learning, learning as a social activity and social context of learning, Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’.

Alternative conceptions of learning in children: understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process. Cognition & Emotions, Motivation and learning, Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental

KAR TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 for Language I

Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages – Answering the question based on the given unseen passage. (Prose, Drama or Poetry.)

Pedagogy of Language Development: Learning and Acquisition, Principles of Language Teaching, Role of Listening and Speaking, function of Language and how children use it as a Tool.

A critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form.

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom and Language Skills.

Teaching-learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom, Remedial Teaching

KAR TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 for Language -II

Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages – Answering the question based on the given unseen passage. (Prose, Drama, or Poetry.)

Pedagogy of Language Development: Learning and Acquisition, Principles of Language Teaching, Role of Listening and Speaking, function of Language and how children use it as a Tool.

A critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form.

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom and Language Skills.

Teaching-learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom, Remedial Teaching.

KAR TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 for Mathematics

Content

1) Geometrical figures & the knowledge of space

2) 3-D Geometrical figures

3) Numbers

4) Fractions

5) Mathematical operations on numbers and algebraic expressions

6) Measurements- Weight, time and volume

7) Data handling & Measures of central tendency

8) Ratio and proportion

9) Mathematics in daily life

10) Lines & angles

11) Polygons

12) Basic algebra – Linear equations & Identities

Pedagogical issues

Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking; understanding children’s thinking and reasoning patterns and strategies of making meaning and learning, Place of Mathematics in Curriculum, Language of Mathematics, Community Mathematics, Evaluation through formal and informal methods, Problems of Teaching, Error analysis and related aspects of learning and teaching, Diagnostic and Remedial Teaching.

KAR TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 for Environmental Studies

Our Environment

Major components of the environment, types of ecosystem, life diversity and its features, food chain, and nature balancing factors, Food web, ecological Pyramids, Plant and animal species, factors of Biodensity, Tropic levels, Types of pollution, reason effects- remedial measures, greenhouse effect, greenhouse gasses, sustainable development and its maintenance, waste management measures. Environment movements (Related to state and national level), Important Environment activists, state and national award-winning literature and writers related to the environment, major environmental phenomena, and types of ecological conservation. Living world : Life processes, classification of organisms. How do organisms reproduce? Cell, Tissues, organs and organs system. Human Health and Hygiene : Carbohydrates: Types of Monomers, lipids, proteins, Vitamins, Minerals, Deficiencies. Natural Phenomena: Motion, Force, Gravitation, Newton’s laws of motion, distance–speed graphs. How do things work: Electricity: Definitions of important terminologies, SI units, Numericals.

Pedagogy of Environmental Science :

Important methods of teaching

Current teaching-learning interaction.

Main features of NCF-2005

Features and uses of practical methods.

Values are to be integrated into the classroom learning process.

Evaluation methods, existing evaluation methods and maintenance of records.

KAR TET Paper 1 Syllabus 2023 for Social Studies: (For Visually impaired instead of mathematics and EVS)

Concepts, content and pedagogy of social studies pertaining to classes 6 to 8 and difficulty level upto secondary level (class 10).

Content:

History: When, Where and How, The Earliest Societies, The First Cities, Early States, New Ideas, The First Empire, Contacts with Distant lands, Political Developments, Culture and Science, New Kings and Kingdoms, Sultans of Delhi, Architecture, Creation of an Empire, Social Change, Regional Cultures, The Establishment of Company Power, Rural Life and Society, Colonialism and Tribal Societies, The Revolt of 1857-58 , Women and reform, Challenging the Caste System, The Nationalist Movement, India After independence.

Geography: Geography as a social study and as a science, Planet- Earth in the solar system, Globe, Environment in its totality: natural and human environment, Air, Water, Human Environment - settlement, transport and communication, Resources- Types-Natural and Human, Agriculture.

Social and Political Life: Diversity, Government, Local Government, Making a Living, Democracy, State Government, Understanding Media, Unpacking Gender, The Constitution, Parliamentary Government, The Judiciary, Social Justice and the Marginalized.

Pedagogical issues: Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies, Class Room Processes, activities and Discourse, Developing Critical Thinking, Enquiry/Empirical Evidence, Problems of teaching Social Science/Social Studies, Sources – Primary & Secondary, Project Work, Evaluation.

KAR TET Paper 2 Syllabus

The KAR TET Paper 2 syllabus PDF is divided into four sections, i.e., Child Development & Pedagogy, Language I, Language II, Mathematics, and Science or Social Studies. Paper I is for the aspirants who intend to be upper primary teachers for classes VI toVIII. Let’s discuss the subject-wise KAR TET syllabus PDF for Paper 2 shared below.

KAR TET Paper 2 Syllabus 2023 for Child Development and Pedagogy

Child development: Concept of development and its relationship with learning, Principles of the development of children, Influence of Heredity &

Environment.

Socialization processes: Social world & children (Teacher, Parents, Peers)

Concepts of child-centred and progressive education: Piaget, Kohlberg and Vygotsky, constructs and critical perspectives., Critical perspective of the construct of Intelligence, Multi-Dimensional Intelligence, Language & Thought.

Gender as a social construct: gender roles, gender bias and educational practice, Individual differences among learners, understanding differences based on

diversity of language, caste, gender, community, religion etc.,

The distinction between Assessment for learning and assessment of learning: SchoolBased Assessment, Continuous & Comprehensive Evaluation., perspective and practice, Formulating appropriate questions for assessing readiness levels of learners, enhancing learning and critical thinking in the classroom and assessing learner achievement.

Concept of Inclusive education and understanding children with special needs addressing learners from diverse backgrounds including disadvantaged and deprived addressing the needs of children with learning difficulties, ‘impairment’ etc., addressing the Talented, Creative, Specially abled Learners

Learning and Pedagogy: How children think and learn; how and why children ‘fail’ to achieve success in school performance.

Basic processes of teaching and learning, children’s strategies of learning, learning as a social activity and social context of learning, Child as a problem solver and a ‘scientific investigator’.

Alternative conceptions of learning in children, understanding children’s ‘errors’ as significant steps in the learning process.

Cognition & Emotions, Motivation and learning, Factors contributing to learning – personal & environmental

KAR TET Paper 2 Syllabus 2023 for Language I

Language Comprehension Reading unseen passages – Answering the question based on the given unseen passage. (Prose, Drama, or Poetry.)

Pedagogy of Language Development: Learning and acquisition, Principles of language Teaching, Role of Listening and speaking, function of language and

how children use it as a tool.

A critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form.

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom and Language Skills.

Teaching-learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom, Remedial Teaching

KAR TET Paper 2 Syllabus 2023 for Language-II

Comprehension: Two unseen prose passages (discursive or literary or narrative or scientific) with questions on comprehension, grammar and verbal Ability.

Pedagogy of Language Development: Learning and acquisition, Principles of language Teaching, Role of listening and speaking; function of language and how children use it as a tool, Critical perspective on the role of grammar in learning a language for communicating ideas verbally and in written form,

Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom; language difficulties, errors, and disorders, Challenges of teaching language in a diverse classroom;

language difficulties, errors, and disorders, Evaluating language comprehension and proficiency: speaking, listening, reading and writing,

Teaching–learning materials: Textbook, multi-media materials, multilingual resource of the classroom, Remedial Teaching.

KAR TET Paper 2 Syllabus 2023 for Mathematics and Science

(i) Mathematics

Content:

1) Arithmatic Progression

2) Number system

3) Statistics & Probability

4) Trigonometry

5) Co-ordinate geometry

6) Identifies

7) Pair of linear equations in two variables

8) Quadratic equations

9) Polynomials

10) Mensuration

11) Triangles

12) Quadrilaterals

13) Circles

14) Area related to circles

Pedagogical issues: Nature of Mathematics/Logical thinking, Place of Mathematics in Curriculum, Language of Mathematics, Community Mathematics, Evaluation, Remedial Teaching, Problem of Teaching.

Science

Content

Physics

Motion: Definitions, Types of motion, Law & Equations of motion.

Laws and numerals.

Gravitation: Law, numerical.

How do things work :

Light - Reflection

Refraction

Lens - Concave, Convex

Mirror - Concave, Convex

Images formed in Spherical mirrors and lens

Electricity and Electric Circuits -Definitions, units, derivations.

Resistors - Numericals, circuit diagrams.

Magnetism - Definition, Various laws, numerical, AC, DC motors and generators.

Natural phenomenon: Eye, Eye defects.

: TIR, Dispersion.

Chemistry

Materials & Materials in our daily life – Metals, non-metals.

- Physical and chemical properties

Acids, Bases and Salts: Physical and chemical properties.

Atoms and Molecules: Formulae, Masses, electronic configuration.

Polymers: Artificial, natural, uses.

Natural resources: Types and applications.

Chemicals in our daily life: Soaps, detergents, Sweeteners, medicines, Drugs.

Biology

Food - Definition of food

Food and its importance

Food chain

Food web

Food pyramid

Food and its sources - Plant source and animal source implications.

Food and its constituents:

Energy-giving food - Carbohydrates & lipids

Bodybuilding food - Proteins

Body protectors - Vitamins & minerals, Roughage and water.

Living World: Microorganisms

Plant kingdom - Thallophyta

Animal kingdom - Bryophyta

Pteriodophyta

Gymnosperms

Angiosperms

Protista, Protozoa, Fungi Prokaryotic and Eukaryotes.

Animal kingdom

Cell: Plant cell and Animal cell

Tissues, organ, organ system.

Pedagogical issues: Nature & Structure of Sciences, Natural Science/Aims & Objectives, Understanding & Appreciating Science, Approaches/Integrated Approach, Observation/Experiment/Discovery (Method of Science), Innovation, Text Material/Aids, Evaluation.- problems and remedial teaching.

KAR TET Paper 2 Syllabus 2023 for Social Studies/Social Sciences

Content:

History: When, Where and How, The Earliest Societies, The First Cities, Early States, New Ideas, The First Empire, Contacts with Distant lands, Political

Developments, Culture and Science, New Kings and Kingdoms, Sultans of Delhi, Architecture, Creation of an Empire, Social Change, Regional Cultures, The Establishment of Company Power, Rural Life and Society, Colonialism and Tribal Societies, The Revolt of 1857-58, Women and reform, Challenging the Caste System, The Nationalist Movement, India After independence.

Geography: Geography as a social study and as a science, Planet- Earth in the solar system, Globe, Environment in its totality: natural and human environment, Air, Water, Human Environment - settlement, transport and communication, Resources- Types-Natural and Human, Agriculture.

Social and Political Life: Diversity, Government, Local Government, Making a Living, Democracy, State Government, Understanding Media, Unpacking Gender, The Constitution, Parliamentary Government, The Judiciary, Social Justice, and the Marginalized.

Pedagogical issues: Concept & Nature of Social Science/Social Studies, Class Room Processes, activities and Discourse, Developing Critical Thinking, Enquiry/Empirical Evidence, Problems of Teaching Social Science/Social Studies, Sources – Primary & Secondary, Project Work, Current methods of Evaluation.

Weightage of Karnataka TET Syllabus

KAR TET exam covers two papers, i.e., Paper I for Class I to V and Paper II for Class VI to VIII.

Each paper carries 150 questions for 150 marks.

As per the marking scheme, one mark is awarded for every correct answer, and there will be no negative marking for wrong answers in the exam.

KAR TET Paper 1 Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 hours and 30 minutes Language I (Compulsory) 30 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Social Studies (For visually impaired candidates instead of Mathematics and EVS) 60 60 Total 150 150 KAR TET Paper 2 Exam Pattern 2023 Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Duration Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 2 hours and 30 minutes Language I (Compulsory) 30 30 Language II (Compulsory) 30 30 Mathematics and Science or Social Studies 60 60 Total 150 150

How to Prepare KARTET Syllabus 2023?

KAR TET 2023 exam is one of the popular teaching exams in the state. Thousands of candidates apply for this eligibility test, which makes it highly competitive. Hence, familiarity with the KAR TET syllabus is crucial to cover all the aspects of the exam. Here are the top tips and tricks to crack KAR TET Paper 1 and Paper 2 in one attempt.

Check the KAR TET syllabus and exam pattern before starting the preparation as it would help them to know the topics to be covered in the exam.

Devote study hours to each topic as per their weightage in the syllabus and previous knowledge of that particular topic.

Pick expert-recommended books to cover both fundamentals and core topics with ease.

Solve mock tests and KAR TET previous year's question papers to boost problem-solving speed, accuracy, and time-management skills.

Create short notes for all the topics as it would help them to revise the lengthy syllabus quickly in the last leg of the preparation.

Best Books for Karnataka TET Syllabus 2023

Candidates should pick the best KAR TET books based on the latest curriculum, format, and edition. Selection of the right resources will help them to cover the massive KAR TET syllabus easily and help them to get a strong grip on the basic concepts of all the important topics. Some of the best KAR TET books for papers 1 and 2 are tabulated below:

KAR TET Books 2023 Paper 1 Child Development and Pedagogy by Arihant Publication CTET & TETs Bhasha Hindi by Arihant Publication Success Master CTET Paper I by Arihant Publication Quantitative Aptitude for Competitive Examinations, Edition 7 by R S Aggarwal CTET and TETs English Language and Pedagogy by Arihant Publication Environmental Studies (EVS) Exam Goalpost for CTET & TETs by Wiley Publication Paper 2 Child Development and Pedagogy for CTET & TETs by Arihant Publication CTET and TETs English Language and Pedagogy by Arihant Publication CTET & TETs Bhasha Hindi by Arihant Publication Success Master CTET (Social Science /Studies) by Arihant Publication

