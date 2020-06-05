KARTET 2019-2020 Application Extended: Link Open Again; Register for Karnataka TET @sts.karnataka till 11 June

Karnataka TET 2019-2020 Date Extended: The Karnataka School Education Department has extended the date of online application and fee payment for the KARTET 2019 exam @sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET. Now, the last date to register and apply for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test is 11 June 2020. Candidates who were unable to apply earlier for the KARTET 2019 exam or those who had applied but were unable to make fee payment can now do so till 11 June 2020. The application window has been opened again for the ease of candidates amid this COVID-19 Lockdown. Check here the details of the application process along with important information on the Karnataka TET exam.

Earlier, the Karnataka board had released the KARTET Hall Ticket for the exam and the Karnataka TET exam was scheduled to be held on 15th March. However, the exam was postponed twice, firstly due to the Karnataka SSLC exam and secondly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The revised and new KARTET Exam date will be revealed soon by the Karnataka School Education Department after analysing the Coronavirus situation in the state. Candidates who did not apply for the KARTET exam earlier and want to apply now, can register for the same by visiting the official website @sts.karnataka.gov.in/TET.

Let's have a look at the process of online application for Karnataka TET exam. First go through the important dates:

Last Date of KARTET Registration & Application 11 June 2020 Last Date of Fee Payment 11 June 2020 KARTET Exam Date Soon

How to fill KARTET Application Form 2019-2020?

Have a look at the detailed process to fill the application form and register for the Karnataka Teacher Eligibility Test:

Step 1: Visit the official website schooleducation.kar.nic.in

Step 2: Click on "Online Application for KARTET 2019"

Step 3: Enter User Name & Password

Step 4: Register by filling required details

Step 5: Fill the Application Form

Step 6: Make Fee Payment

Step 7: Submit & Save confirmation page

Karnataka TET Exam Date 2020

The KARTET 2019 Exam date will be revealed soon by the education department of the state. The exam will be held in two sessions for Paper 1 and Paper 2. The KARTET Paper 1 is for Class 1 to 5 teachers and KARTET Paper 2 is for Class 6 to 8 teachers. Candidates who want to teach classes 1 to 8 in Karnataka schools can appear for both the exams. For more updates, visit the following link:

