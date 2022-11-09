KARTET Answer Key 2022 (Out) @schooleducation.kar.nic.in: Submit Karnataka TET Objection From 10 Nov

KARTET Answer Key 2022 has been released by Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka on schooleducation.kar.nic.in. Check PDF and Objection Details Here.

KARTET Answer Key 2022: Department of Public Instruction, Government of Karnataka issued the answer keys of the Karanataka Teacher Eligibility Test (KTET) on 09 NOVEMBER 2022. Students who have attended the test can check the answers to Paper 1 and Paper 2 from the website of the department i.e. schooleducation.kar.nic.in. They can also submit objections, if any, on the official website from 10 November 2022 onwards. KARTET Objection Link Link will be available till 17 November 2022.

How to Download KARTET Answer Key 2022 ?

Step 1: Visit the website of the department i.e. schooleducation.kar.nic.inStep 1:

Step 2: Click on ‘Paper-1 Key Answers | Paper-2 Key Answers’ given against ‘KARTET-2022’ under Latest Information Section

Step 3: Download Karnataka TET Answer Key PDF

Step 4: Check the answers

Step 5: Take the print out of the answer key for future use

What is KARTET Result Date ?

The result shall be announced, soon, on the website of the department. The result will be prepared after analyzing the objections which will be submitted by the students.

The School Education Department of Karnataka is also expected to upload the final answer keys in due course of time.