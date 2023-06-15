KCET Cutoff 2023- Check KCET Cut off College and Category Wise Here!

KCET 2023 Cutoff: Karnataka Examination Authority has announced the KCET 2023 results today, June 15, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the KCET 2023 exams can check their results on the official website karresults.nic.in. With the announcement of the entrance results, candidates are now eagerly waiting for the board to announce the cutoff marks for admissions to the undergraduate programmes.
KCET Cutoff 2023 is the minimum mark required by candidates to apply for admission to undergraduate programmes. The cutoff marks will be separate for each of the categories. KCET 2023 cutoff list will be available on the official website shortly. Students who have qualified the KCET 2023 exams can apply for admission to the undergraduate programmes based on the cutoff for each of the undergraduate programmes.
Factors Determining KCET 2023 Cutoff
The Karnataka CET 2023 cutoff will be determined based on the following factors
- Difficulty level
- Number of candidates
- Number of qualified candidates
- Availability of seats
KCET Cutoff 2023
Karnataka Examination Authority will be releasing the cutoffs for the various undergraduate programmes soon. Once released, students who have appeared for the exams will be able to check their eligibility to apply for further admissions. The cutoff list will be updated on this page as well.
KCET Cutoff (Previous Year)
|
Particulars
|
General
|
Mock round
|
Round 1
|
2nd extended round
