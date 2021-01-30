JagranJosh Education Awards 2021: Nominations open for Students and Educators. Apply Now!

KELTRON Admit Card 2021 for Sr. Engineer, Engineer, Sr Officer & Engineer Trainee Out: Downlod @cmdkerala.net

Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) has released the admit card for the post of Sr. Engineer, Sr. Officer, Engineer, Officer, Engineer/ Officer & Engineer Trainee on cmdkerala.net.

Created On: Jan 30, 2021 13:07 IST
KELTRON Admit Card 2021
KELTRON Admit Card 2021

KELTRON Admit Card 2021: Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) has released the admit card for the post of Sr. Engineer, Sr. Officer, Engineer, Officer, Engineer/ Officer & Engineer Trainee on the official website of Centre for Management Development (CMD), Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates can download KELTRON Admit Card from the official website - cmdkerala.net.

KELTRON Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download KELTRON Engineer Admit Card and Other, directly, through the link:

KELTRON Admit Card Download Link 

The exam for the said posts is scheduled to be held on 04 February, 05 February, 06 February, 07 February 2021. It is to be noted that  the Admit card and exam date for the post of Manager, Manager(HR), Asst.Manager(Purchase) will be announced later on the official website.

How to Download KELTRON Admit Card 2021 ?

  1. Go to official website of CMD - cmdkerala.net
  2. Click on the link - ‘ KELTRON - Download Admit Card ’ given under ‘News’ Section
  3. Enter your Application Number, Registered Mobile Phone Number and Select ‘Post’
  4. Click on‘Log In’ Button

KELTRON had released the recruitment notification for the post of Manager, Assistant Manager, Sr. Engineer, Sr. Officer, Engineer, Officer, Engineer/ Officer & Engineer Trainee in the month of August 2020.

 

 

 

FAQ

When is KELTRON Engineer Exam 2021 ?

The exam for Sr. Engineer, Sr. Officer, Engineer, Officer, Engineer/ Officer & Engineer Trainee will be held on 04 February, 05 February, 06 February, 07 February 2021

What is required to download KELTRON Admit Card ?

Your application number, mobile number used for registration and post applied.

How can I get KELTRON Admit Card 2021 ?

You can download KELTRON Admit Card from the official website of CMD - https://recruitopen.com/cmd/keltron-admitcard/
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next