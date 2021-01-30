KELTRON Admit Card 2021 for Sr. Engineer, Engineer, Sr Officer & Engineer Trainee Out: Downlod @cmdkerala.net

KELTRON Admit Card 2021: Kerala State Electronics Development Corporation Limited (KELTRON) has released the admit card for the post of Sr. Engineer, Sr. Officer, Engineer, Officer, Engineer/ Officer & Engineer Trainee on the official website of Centre for Management Development (CMD), Thiruvananthapuram. Candidates can download KELTRON Admit Card from the official website - cmdkerala.net.

KELTRON Admit Card Link is given below. Candidates can download KELTRON Engineer Admit Card and Other, directly, through the link:

KELTRON Admit Card Download Link

The exam for the said posts is scheduled to be held on 04 February, 05 February, 06 February, 07 February 2021. It is to be noted that the Admit card and exam date for the post of Manager, Manager(HR), Asst.Manager(Purchase) will be announced later on the official website.

How to Download KELTRON Admit Card 2021 ?

Go to official website of CMD - cmdkerala.net Click on the link - ‘ KELTRON - Download Admit Card ’ given under ‘News’ Section Enter your Application Number, Registered Mobile Phone Number and Select ‘Post’ Click on‘Log In’ Button

KELTRON had released the recruitment notification for the post of Manager, Assistant Manager, Sr. Engineer, Sr. Officer, Engineer, Officer, Engineer/ Officer & Engineer Trainee in the month of August 2020.