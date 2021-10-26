Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Postman and Other Group C Posts, Check Details Here

Kerala Postal Circle is hiring Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postman iand Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) at various post offices and other mail offices of the state. Check qualification, and other details here.

Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021: Kerala Postal Circle is looking to recruit Postal Assistant (PA), Sorting Assistant (SA), Postman iand Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) at various post offices and other mail offices of the state. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their application through offline mode on or before 03 December 2021.

Before submitting the application, the candidates must read the detailed notification containing eligibility conditions and satisfy himself/ herself that he / she fulfils all the eligibility conditions for the post for which he / she has applied.

Kerala Post Office Recruitment Notification Download 2021

Important Dates

Last Date of Offline Application - 03 December 2021

Vacancy Details

Postal Assistant (PA) in Post Offices/ Savings Bank Control Organisation/ Circle Office & Regional Offices - 16 Posts

Sorting Assistant (SA) in Railway Mail Service - 13 Posts

Postman in Post office - 28 Posts

Mail Guard in Railway Mail Office - 1 Post

Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Post office/ Railway Mail Office - 37 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Kerala Post Office MTS, Postman and Other Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

For Postal/ Sorting Assistant- The candidates having passed minimum either 12th standard or equivalent qualification from a recognized board or university.

For Postman/Mail Guard - Minimum 12th standard pass from a recognized board. Knowledge of local language i.e MALAYALAM. The candidate should have studied local language i.e MALAYALAM at least up to 10th Standard.

For MTS - Minimum 10th standard pass from a recognized board b) Knowledge of local language i.e MALAYALAM. The candidate should have studied local language i.e MALAYALAM at least up to 10th Standard.

Sports Qualification:

Sportsmen who have represented a State or the Country in the National or International competition in Sports/ games shown below.

Sportsmen who have represented their university in the Inter University Tournaments conducted by the Inter University Sports Board in the Sports / Games shown below.

Sportsmen who have represented the State School teams in the National Sports/ Games for schools conducted by the All the India School Games Federation in the Sports / Games shown below.

Sportsmen who have been awarded National Awards in Physical Efficiency under the National Physical Efficiency Drive.

Selection Process Kerala Post Office MTS, Postman and Other Group C Posts

Selection of candidates will be done on the basis of the educational and sports qualification.

How to Apply for Kerala Post Office Recruitment 2021 for MTS, Postman and Other Posts ?

Eligible and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the application to “The Assistant Director (Recruitment), Office of the Chief Postmaster General, Kerala Circle, Thiruvananthapuram - 695033” on or before 03 December 2021.

Application Fee

Rs. 100/-