Kerala SET Result 2021 Out for July Session@ lbsedp.lbscentre.in, Check Direct Link Here

Kerala SET Result 2021: LBS Centre for Science & Technology has declared the SET Result 2021 for July Session on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the written exam for the State Eligibility Test (SET) can check their result available on the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology -lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Concerned authority has uploaded the result link for the July Session. LBS Centre for Science & Technology had conducted the exam on August 14, 2021. All such candidates who appeared in the exam can download the result available on the official website.

In a bid to download the Kerala SET Result 2021, candidates will have to provide their login credential including Roll Number on the official website. You can download the Kerala SET Result 2021 also from the official website given below.

Direct Link for Kerala SET Result 2021





Process to Download: Kerala SET Result 2021

Go to the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology - lbsedp.lbscentre.in.

Visit to the Home page and click on the link-direct link given here to check Kerala SET Exam Result 2021.

It will redirect you the new window where you will have to provide your login credential.

Provide your Roll Number and you will get your result.

Download and save the same for your future reference.

It is noted that in order to ensure the standards of teaching in Higher Secondary Course, the Kerala State Government conduct the State Eligibility Test for the candidates to be selected as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE. Candidates who passed in the State Eligibility Test (SET) is stipulated as a mandatory requirement for appointment as Higher Secondary School Teachers in the State as per the Special Rules in force. The test is conducted for 36 different subjects twice a year all over Kerala.