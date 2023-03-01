Kerala SET Result 2023 OUT at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in: Check LBS SET Marks, Certificate Link

Kerala SET Result 2023 is available on 01 March 2023. Check Direct Link to Download LBS SET Marks, Selection List, and Certificate Link Here.

Kerala SET Result 2023 has been released by the LBS Centre for Science and Technology on 01 March 2023. Kerala SET Result is released for January Exam conducted on 22 Jan 2023. Students who appeared in the exam can download LBS SET Marks 2023. Kerala SET 2023 Result Link is available on the official website and in this article as well.

Kerala SET Marks 2023 Download Link - Click Here

LBS Centre has also prepared a PDF containing the roll numbers of all the selected candidates in the exam. Kerala SET Selection List PDF for all the subjects is given below:

Kerala SET Result Download Link - Click Here

Kerala SET Certificate 2023

All the qualified candidates in LBS SET 2023 are required to take their Kerala SET Certificate 2023. LBS SET Certificate Link will be available on 10 March 2023 onwards.

Kerala SET Certificate Download Link - Click Here

Kerala SET Result 2023: Check Steps to Download LBS SET Result 2023

Candidates who appeared in the LBS January Exam can follow the easy steps given below in order to check their LBS Marks 2023 from the official website.

Step 1: Visit the website of the LBS Centre for Science and Technology

Step 2: Click on the result link ‘New Jan-2023 Result’

Step 3: Enter your roll number in the space

Step 4: Check Kerala SET Marks

Step 5: Take the print out of Kerala SET Jan 2023 Result

Kerala SET Result 2023: What After LBS SET ?

Candidates who have cleared The Kerala State Eligibility Test can apply for non-vocational teachers in VHSE and instructors of higher secondary schools at the LBS Centre for Science and Technology in Thiruvananthapuram.

LBS Centre for Science and Technology conducted the written exam for Kerala State Eligibility Test (Kerala SET Jan 2023) for different subjects including -Arabic, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Economics, English, French, Geography, German, Geology, Hindi, History, Home Science, Journalism, Latin, Malayalam, Mathematics, Music, Philosophy, Physics, Political Science, Psychology, Russian, Sanskrit, Social Work, Sociology, Statistics, Syriac, Urdu, Zoology, Bio-Technology.

The LBS SET Exam consisted of two papers wherein Paper 1 is the same for all candidates and Paper 2 contains questions from the candidate’s area of post-graduate concentration.